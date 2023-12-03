SA vs IND: The Eye Contact With The Opposition And Being A Bit Verbal With Everyone – AB de Villiers Opens Up On His Expectation From Virat Kohli In South Africa Series

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers stated that he anticipates seeing the best version of the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli during India’s forthcoming trip to South Africa. The Men In Blue’s all-format tour to South Africa will commence on December 10, where India will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches against South Africa.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the series white-ball leg. India’s Twenty20 International series versus South Africa will begin with three matches, which could act as a team preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. In Hardik Pandya’s absence due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team as captain.

Speaking ahead of the series, AB de Villiers stated that he is excited to see India playing on his home soil and that he expects to see the best in Kohli. In an away Test series, India has never triumphed over South Africa and believes that the Indian team has World Class player to rewrite that record.

“We will see the best of Virat. I cannot wait to see the chest out, the eye contact with the opposition, and being a bit verbal with everyone. Because he will be fired up for this series. South Africa will need to be careful. This Indian squad is pure world-class,” AB de Villiers said.

The 35-year-old Virat Kohli, who broke records at the World Cup by scoring 765 runs in 11 games in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 and was awarded player of the tournament. Earlier, reports said that Kohli had asked for a break from white-ball formats.

Virat Kohli will surely benefit from the break from the game and be at his best, as usual, for the upcoming Test matches. The ace Indian batter who loves a challenge, will surely be motivated by the fact that India has yet to win a Test series in South Africa and would be keen to put up a fine show to win their debut series on the away soil.

Team India will be led by three skippers in each of the three formats in which they will compete. The visit will begin on December 10–14 with a three-match Twenty20 International series led by Suryakumar Yadav, who is also the captain of India in their current series against Australia.

After the T20I series, wicketkeeper-battler KL Rahul will skipper India in their three ODI matches and regular Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the Test series.