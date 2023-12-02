sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Veteran Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Unlikely To Be Part Of India's White-Ball Plans In Near Future – Reports

Avinash T
Dec 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM

SA vs IND: Veteran Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Unlikely To Be Part Of India&#8217;s White-Ball Plans In Near Future &#8211; Reports

Indian veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be selected for the One-Day International and Twenty20 International teams as he needs medical attention for an ankle ailment. The 33-year-old is anticipated to stay away from white-ball matches to extend his career in the longer format of the game.

Mohammed Shami was the top wicket-taker in the just concluded ODI World Cup with 24 wickets. He was named to the Test Team for a two-match Test series, subject to passing the fitness test. However, he was not picked for the three T20Is and multiple ODIs in South Africa. If reports were to be believed, Shami would not have been considered for the shorter forms even if he had been well.

 “It is learnt for the time being, Shami won’t play white-ball games as there are seven Test matches, including five against England at home, and the ‘Amroha Express’ is expected to play a big role in the sub-continental conditions where the ball reverses a lot.

“Whether Shami will play next year’s T20 World Cup will depend on how he fares in the Indian Premier League, where he has had two good seasons for the Gujarat Titans,” it was reported in PTI.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

The selectors feel that most of the experienced cricketers in the ODI World Cup squad can be important contributors because the T20 World Cup is just six months away. Shami’s career in Twenty20 was previously under threat.

He was left off the short-format squad for over a year following the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Mohammed Shami was included in the roster for the World Cup in Australia the following year, with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the tournament.

“It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work. The national selectors wouldn’t have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test.”

The Right-arm pacer has grabbed 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in seven matches, with the best bowling figure of 7/57. Mohammed Shami has performed incredibly well for the Men in Blue after replacing Hardik Pandya in the starting lineup following his injury.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

SA vs IND 2024

South Africa National Cricket Team

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Dec 2, 2023, 2:08 PM

SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue
SA vs IND: Mohammed Shami Consults Sports Orthopaedic In Mumbai For Ankle Issue

Dec 2, 2023, 1:26 PM

SA vs IND: Veteran Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Unlikely To Be Part Of India&#8217;s White-Ball Plans In Near Future &#8211; Reports
SA vs IND: Veteran Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Unlikely To Be Part Of India’s White-Ball Plans In Near Future – Reports

Dec 2, 2023, 12:34 PM

Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series &#8211; Reports
Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series – Reports

Nov 29, 2023, 2:11 PM

