Bio

Tanga Loa is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He achieved multiple tag team successes from all over the world along with his brother Tama Tonga. Previously, he worked in WWE under the ring name Camacho. Presently, he is under contract with WWE and is active in Friday Night Smackdown.

Tanga Loa Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of 6’2” and his billed weight is 230 lbs. He was born on May 7, 1983 and the former seven times IWGP Tag Team Champion is currently 41 year old. He worked in WWE previously under the ring name Camacho and he mostly earned his recognition by working in Japan. He was a big name in NJPW and he won multiple titles from Japan as well.

Tanga Loa: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Tanga Loa Early Life

Loa was born on May 7, 1983 and currently he is 41 year old. Honolulu, Hawaii is the place where Tanga Loa born. He was born in a family full of wrestlers. His father Haku had been a famous professional wrestler. His brothers and cousins are also famous wrestlers. Before joining wrestling, Loa played American Football as a Defensive End.

Who is Tanga Loa

Tanga Loa is a 41 year old American professional wrestler who is under contract with WWE and is active in Friday Night Smackdown. He mostly earned his success from New Japan Pro Wrestling. He earned multiple tag team success along with brother Tama Tonga and he won top Tag Team Championship titles from multiple big promotions.

Tanga Loa WWE Debut

Loa previously worked in WWE under the ring name Camacho. He made his main roster debut in 2011 as the enforcer of Hunico who later played the character of Sin Cara. Loa remained active in WWE until 2014. He made his return to WWE in 2024 and for the first time he is playing the character of Tangaa Loa in WWE for the first time.

Professional Wrestling Career

First WWE Run

This is not Loa’s first run in WWE as most of the fans forgot his first run in the promotion. He spent multiple years in the promotion previously with a completely different character. He first signed a developmental contract with WWE back in February 2009 and he was appointed to Florida Championship Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE back in those days.

FCW Run

The first character he played in Florida Championship Wrestling was Tonga. Later he started playing the character of Agent T where he became a part of affection run by Abraham Washington. He had been pretty impressive while working as a member of this action along with Ethan Carter III who was known as Agent D while being a part of the faction.

Tag Team Success

Later, Loa teamed up with CJ Parker in Florida Championship Wrestling FCW and together they won the FCW Tag Team Championship one time. CJ Parker is currently going by the name of Juice Robinson in AEW. Loa remained active in FCW for nearly three years and had been pretty successful in the developmental territory of WWE before making his main roster debut.

Main Roster Debut

In December 2011, Loa made his main roster debut where he had been portrayed as the enforcer of Hunico who later played the character of the second Sin Cara. Loa was renamed as Camacho after he became a part of the main roster of WWE. His first match in the main roster was a tag team match where he teamed up with Hunico.

Multiple Feuds

It was an episode of WWE Superstars, they took on The Usos and they shocked the entire world by defeating them. One of his early rivalries in WWE was against Ryback and he also entered his first pay per view of WWE against Ryback. It was the Over the Limit event of 2012 where he was defeated by Ryback.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tanga Loa Tanga Loa Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tanga Loa Height 6’2” Tanga Loa Weight 230 lbs. Relationship Status Single Tanga Loa Net Worth $1 Million – $5 million Tanga Loa Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2008 Mentor * Tanga Loa Signature Moves Back Elbow, Backbreaker, Spinebuster, Running Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Diving Headbutt, Sitout Facebuster Theme Song / Tanga Loa Song / Tanga Loa Music G.O.D (NJPW) Catchphrases *

Tanga Loa Net Worth & Salary

The exact net worth of Loa is still not confirmed by any media sources but it is believed that his net worth stands something around $1m – $5m. He recently made his WWE debut during the Backlash event and instantly became the part of the Bloodline storyline. His current salary in the promotion is still not disclosed.

Tanga Loa Family

Loa was born on May 7, 1983 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is the son of legendary professional wrestler Haku who had been a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He belonged to a family full of wrestlers where his brothers and cousins are also professional wrestlers. His adoptive brother Tama Tonga is also a famous wrestler and together they mostly worked as a team.

Championships and Accomplishments

Loa had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships from the wrestling world. But in his fifteen year long wrestling career, he could never win any singles championships in his wrestling career. But he won multiple tag team championships from major promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor, mostly with his brother Tama Tonga.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with CJ Parker IWGP Tag Team Championship (7 times) – with Tama Tonga, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga (2), and Taiji Ishimori and Tama Tonga (1), World Tag League (2020) – with Tama Tonga Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 97 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019, Ranked No. 6 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Tama Tonga ROH World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tama Tonga TNA Gut Check (2015) WC Big Top Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tama Tonga Records Seven times IWGP Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Loa recently made his WWE debut as Tanga Loa and instantly joined The Bloodline. But this is not the first time he has worked in WWE. He was under contract with WWE previously for over five years. He mostly became by playing the character of Camacho in WWE. He remained under contract with WWE until June 2014.

Personal Information Table

Tanga Loa Real Name / Full Name Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita Birth Date May 7, 1983 Tanga Loa Age 41 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Honolulu, Hawaii Nationality American Hometown Honolulu, Hawaii School/College/University University of Texas at El Paso Educational Qualification Degree in Lliberal Arts, Major in Communications Electronic Media, Minor in Criminal Justice Religion Christianity Tanga Loa Ethnicity Polynesian Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not Known Tanga Loa Tattoo *

Tanga Loa Movies and TV Shows

Loa was born and brought up in a family full of wrestlers. His father Haku had been a famous wrestler. There is no report on whether Loa has ever appeared in any movies or television series in his career. He earned most of his fame in the wrestling world from New Japan Pro Wrestling and currently he is active in WWE.

Tanga Loa Wife

Loa is still not married at the age of 41. There is no report on whether the former seven times IWGP Tag Team Champion is dating someone at this moment. He recently made his return to WWE during the Backlash event and he helped the team of Solo Sikoa and Loa’s brother Tama Tonga to receive a big victory over the team of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Further Success

NXT Debut

Soon after making his main roster debut, Loa returned to the developmental territory of WWE and WWE already shifted their developmental territory to the NXT. His first match in the NXT was in July 2012 where he faced Seth Rollins in a losing effort. But he received some impressive decrease over some of the future top stars while he was a part of the NXT.

Success in NXT

Loa sometimes worked on the NXT and sometimes he was a part of the main roster. He mostly played a heel character in WWE and the fans mostly remember him by his Camacho ring name. After Hunico started playing the character of Sin Cara, Loa started playing a solo character and he mostly worked in the NXT.

Final Days in WWE

Loa spent his later WWE career in the NXT and he had multiple feuds with different wrestlers like Adam Rose and others. Adam Rose was his last rival in WWE before his release. He was released from the promotion in June 2014. He had to remain inactive for months due to WWE’s non compete policy.

Success Outside WWE

After getting released from WWE in 2014, he worked in various top promotion like TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He earned worldwide recognition after he became a part of NJPW and he mostly worked as a tag team along with his brother Tama Tonga. Together the two brothers won multiple Tag Team Championships.

Return to WWE

At the WWE Backlash event of 2024, Loa made his surprise return to WWE and this time he did not play the character of Camacho anymore; this time he was Tanga Loa. He helped Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga to pick up a huge victory over the team of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. He officially joined the Bloodline on his return to the promotion. We hope he has an excellent future lying ahead of him in WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tanga Loa

Loa’s had a brief WWE career before his latest run in the promotion. He played a different character during his first run in the promotion and he had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars of the promotion. One of his early rivalries in WWE was against Ryback and together they had multiple matches. He also had other top feuds with some of the top stars. His final rivalry in WWE was against Adam Rose.

He recently made his return to WWE, and he is playing the character of Tanga Loa for the first time in the promotion. Upon making his return to the promotion he attacked Randy Orton and Kevin Owens which definitely started a rivalry. He became a part of the Bloodline and we can definitely expect him to see having multiple top rivalries. Maybe even against Roman Reigns in the future.

Tanga Loa Injury

Loa suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career but the worst injury he faced was in June 2022 he suffered a torn MCL injury on his right knee. The injury was really severe and it kept him out of action for more than a year. Presently, he is signed to WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown.

Other Details

Surprisingly, Loa never appeared in any WWE video game so far. He was previously signed to WWE for five long years and he is remembered for playing the character of Camacho. But he never appeared in WWE during the time. He recently made his return to the promotion and instantly became a part of a major storyline so he would definitely appear in the next part of the WWE video game series.

Tanga Loa Salary Not Known Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Tanga Loa Social Media Accounts

Loa had a verified Instagram account with a total following of 45.8K. But recently, he deleted his Instagram account for some unknown reason. He does not have any other verified account on any social media platforms. he also had an account on Twitter by his name which is not verified with a total following of 47.5K. even though it was believed to be his real account. This account is also not available at this moment.

Tanga Loa Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CMLL 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) FCW 59 (43.70%) 2 (1.48%) 74 (54.81%) Impact Wrestling 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Impact/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 275 (57.41%) 4 (0.84%) 200 (41.75%) NXT 13 (34.21%) 0 (0.00%) 25 (65.79%) OTT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) ROH/NJPW 8 (53.33%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (46.67%) TNA 10 (58.82%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (41.18%) WrestleCircus 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WWE 4 (8.89%) 0 (0.00%) 41 (91.11%) TOTAL 377 (50.40%) 6 (0.80%) 365 (48.80%)

Tanga Loa Manager

Loa had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. He had been a member of the famous faction Bullet Club for six long years and he had been managed by his teammates throughout the time. He is also famous for working as a tag team with his brother Tama Tonga and they managed each other during their singles matches. We can expect him to get managed by his Bloodline teammates and Paul Heyman during his matches in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did Tanga Loa start wrestling?

A. Tanga Loa started working in 2008

Q. How tall is Tanga Loa in feet?

A. Tanga Loa is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Tanga Loa manager?

A. Tanga Loa has been managed by his teammates throughout his career, his brother Tama Tonga manages him regularly during his singles matches

Q. What is current Tanga Loa song?

A. Tanga Loa used the song ‘G.O.D’ in NJPW

Q. Who is Tanga Loa mother?

A. Tanga Loa’s mother is Dorothy Koloamatangi

Q. Who is Tanga Loa father?

A. Tanga Loa’s father is famous professional wrestler and former WWE Tag Team Champion Haku

Q. Who is currently Tanga Loa girlfriend?

A. Tanga Loa is currently not married, and there is no report on whether he is dating someone

Q. Who is Tanga Loa brother?

A. Tama Tonga, who is currently active in WWE Smackdown is one of the brothers of Tanga Loa. Both of them are members of The Bloodline faction

Q. How much is Tanga Loa worth?

A. Loa’s net worth is something around $1m to $5m

Q. How many Championships Tanga Loa won in WWE so far?

A. Loa could not win any Championships in WWE as of now