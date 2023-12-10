SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See – Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India’s Sixth Bowling Option

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See – Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India’s Sixth Bowling Option

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See – Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India’s Sixth Bowling Option

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM

SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See &#8211; Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India&#8217;s Sixth Bowling Option

Stand-in Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up a much-needed sixth bowling option ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and the United States. The Men in Blue will face South Africa in a three-match T20 series beginning on Sunday.

The current bowling attack of India eliminates the necessity for a sixth bowling option, but it would still be a very useful option to have if things did not go as planned. Modern-day cricket necessitates a potential sixth bowling option, as the frontline bowlers are taken to the cleaners in the shorter format of the game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 1st game against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav said that the Men In Blue have the sixth-bowling option in the team and that he believes the team will use it in the upcoming games. He also emphasised the importance of the IPL before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We do have a sixth-bowling option, There are lots of people to bowl. When the time is right, you will see. Not just six, there could be seven or eight too.”

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I feel there are limited T20s going forward, before the T20 World Cup, but then we play 14 league games in the IPL as well,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have rolled their arms in domestic cricket and done well for their sides, and the Indian team management will be hoping that they can strengthen their bowling talent and use it in the shorter version of the game.

They Have A Lot Of Experience Under Their Belt – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Indian team management isn’t too concerned about the number of T20 Internationals before the 2024 T20 World Cup, stating that the IPL 2024 season comes before the World Cup, giving the selectors time to decide.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“And players who have been playing in these T20 internationals… they’ve played a lot of games, and they have a lot of experience under their belt.

“So, we don’t think there will be an issue or any problem in selecting the squad because everyone knows their roles really well and responsibilities really well – [like] how to play in different situations,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

The focus of the Men in Blue has switched to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 30.

The Men in Blue will only play a few T20I matches before the mega tournament, though the majority of the Indian players will compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which could give a clear picture of the 15-men squad for the marquee event.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

IPL 2024

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Suryakumar Yadav

Related Article
SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See &#8211; Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India&#8217;s Sixth Bowling Option
SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See – Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India’s Sixth Bowling Option

Dec 10, 2023, 12:00 PM

SA vs IND: Indian Team Management Have Realized That They Have Got More Exciting Option Than KL Rahul In T20 Cricket &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar
SA vs IND: Indian Team Management Have Realized That They Have Got More Exciting Option Than KL Rahul In T20 Cricket – Sanjay Manjrekar

Dec 9, 2023, 2:57 PM

Top 5 Highest Individual Scores For India In T20Is As Ruturaj Gaikwad Go Past Kohli And Rohit In Elite List
Top 5 Highest Individual Scores For India In T20Is As Ruturaj Gaikwad Go Past Kohli And Rohit In Elite List

Nov 29, 2023, 9:17 AM

IND vs AUS: There&#8217;s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting &#8211; Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket
IND vs AUS: There’s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting – Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan’s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

Nov 28, 2023, 2:02 PM

IND vs AUS: He Should Continue Maintaining The Same Approach &#8211; Amit Mishra Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Brilliant Captaincy Against Australia
IND vs AUS: He Should Continue Maintaining The Same Approach – Amit Mishra Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Brilliant Captaincy Against Australia

Nov 26, 2023, 3:39 PM

IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden Takes A Hilarious Dig At Suryakumar Yadav For His Match-Winning Knock Against Australia
IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden Takes A Hilarious Dig At Suryakumar Yadav For His Match-Winning Knock Against Australia

Nov 25, 2023, 2:48 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy