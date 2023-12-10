SA vs IND: When The Time Is Right, You Will See – Suryakumar Yadav No-Nonsense Reply To India’s Sixth Bowling Option

Stand-in Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up a much-needed sixth bowling option ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and the United States. The Men in Blue will face South Africa in a three-match T20 series beginning on Sunday.

The current bowling attack of India eliminates the necessity for a sixth bowling option, but it would still be a very useful option to have if things did not go as planned. Modern-day cricket necessitates a potential sixth bowling option, as the frontline bowlers are taken to the cleaners in the shorter format of the game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 1st game against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav said that the Men In Blue have the sixth-bowling option in the team and that he believes the team will use it in the upcoming games. He also emphasised the importance of the IPL before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We do have a sixth-bowling option, There are lots of people to bowl. When the time is right, you will see. Not just six, there could be seven or eight too.”

“I feel there are limited T20s going forward, before the T20 World Cup, but then we play 14 league games in the IPL as well,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have rolled their arms in domestic cricket and done well for their sides, and the Indian team management will be hoping that they can strengthen their bowling talent and use it in the shorter version of the game.

They Have A Lot Of Experience Under Their Belt – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Indian team management isn’t too concerned about the number of T20 Internationals before the 2024 T20 World Cup, stating that the IPL 2024 season comes before the World Cup, giving the selectors time to decide.

“And players who have been playing in these T20 internationals… they’ve played a lot of games, and they have a lot of experience under their belt.

“So, we don’t think there will be an issue or any problem in selecting the squad because everyone knows their roles really well and responsibilities really well – [like] how to play in different situations,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

The focus of the Men in Blue has switched to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 30.

The Men in Blue will only play a few T20I matches before the mega tournament, though the majority of the Indian players will compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which could give a clear picture of the 15-men squad for the marquee event.