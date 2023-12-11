SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar believe that young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play a huge role for the Indian team in the upcoming years. Since making his debut for the Indian team, the left-handed youngster has impressed everyone with his skill set and temperament in International cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been touted as a potential candidate to play for India in all three formats of the game for a long time. The left-handed youngster has shown promise in domestic cricket and the cash-rich league. Given his form and confidence, the Indian team might be tempted to bring the best out of him and groom him for the future.

Speaking on Star Sports, During India’s first T20I against South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar stated that Jaiswal had a lot of promise and might be a long-term performer for India in all forms of the game and lauded him for his fearless gameplay at the top of the order.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“The way he started against Jofra Archer in the IPL was impressive. He is a very very good talent. Jaiswal brings the left-handedness as well in the top order. He has the freshness of not being tied down by experience. He sees the ball and hits the ball. Jaiswal is an all-format prospect for India,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has demonstrated the ability to score rapid runs at the top of the order, which the Indian squad has struggled with in recent years at the T20 World Cup in 2022. He has been in top form since the start of the 2023 season, proving to be a critical cog for the Indian team when given the chance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Be The Man For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India can field another T20 team against the International teams and that Yashasvi Jaiswal would be an important batter for India if they want to improve their strategy in the T20I format.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

“India can field another T20I team that can compete against other international teams and that’s basically what IPL has done. If India is looking to reinvent their approach, Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the man for India. He can do what Rohit Sharma did in the ODI World Cup 2023 for India,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

The Men in Blue will compete in the T20 World Cup in 2024, fewer than six months after the South Africa tournament concludes. The Indian squad did not take veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the white-ball series in South Africa after they requested rest and the team has gone in with the youngster for the three-match series.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar

South Africa National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related Article
SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher
SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher

Dec 11, 2023, 4:01 PM

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills
SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Dec 11, 2023, 3:29 PM

SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others &#8211; Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad
SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others – Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad

Dec 11, 2023, 1:38 PM

SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa
SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

Dec 11, 2023, 1:09 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Is Going To Be Key For India In The Test Series &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Skipper To Come Good Against South Africa
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Is Going To Be Key For India In The Test Series – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Skipper To Come Good Against South Africa

Dec 11, 2023, 12:38 PM

BCCI Not Keen On Hosting Pink Ball Day/Night Tests In Home Soil &#8211; Reports
BCCI Not Keen On Hosting Pink Ball Day/Night Tests In Home Soil – Reports

Dec 11, 2023, 11:51 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy