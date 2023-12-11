SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar believe that young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play a huge role for the Indian team in the upcoming years. Since making his debut for the Indian team, the left-handed youngster has impressed everyone with his skill set and temperament in International cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been touted as a potential candidate to play for India in all three formats of the game for a long time. The left-handed youngster has shown promise in domestic cricket and the cash-rich league. Given his form and confidence, the Indian team might be tempted to bring the best out of him and groom him for the future.

Speaking on Star Sports, During India’s first T20I against South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar stated that Jaiswal had a lot of promise and might be a long-term performer for India in all forms of the game and lauded him for his fearless gameplay at the top of the order.

“The way he started against Jofra Archer in the IPL was impressive. He is a very very good talent. Jaiswal brings the left-handedness as well in the top order. He has the freshness of not being tied down by experience. He sees the ball and hits the ball. Jaiswal is an all-format prospect for India,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has demonstrated the ability to score rapid runs at the top of the order, which the Indian squad has struggled with in recent years at the T20 World Cup in 2022. He has been in top form since the start of the 2023 season, proving to be a critical cog for the Indian team when given the chance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Be The Man For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India can field another T20 team against the International teams and that Yashasvi Jaiswal would be an important batter for India if they want to improve their strategy in the T20I format.

“India can field another T20I team that can compete against other international teams and that’s basically what IPL has done. If India is looking to reinvent their approach, Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the man for India. He can do what Rohit Sharma did in the ODI World Cup 2023 for India,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

The Men in Blue will compete in the T20 World Cup in 2024, fewer than six months after the South Africa tournament concludes. The Indian squad did not take veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the white-ball series in South Africa after they requested rest and the team has gone in with the youngster for the three-match series.