SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Sisanda Magala And Craig Overton Ruled Out Of Tournament

Defending SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have suffered two big injury blows even before the start of the second edition of the competition. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (January 10) with the match between the reigning champions and Joburg Super Kings at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

And ahead of the season, they have lost the services of their fast-bowlers Sisanda Magala and Craig Overton. Magala has not played a competitive match since October while Overton’s last competitive appearance came in August last year.

After not playing any cricket since splitting the webbing in his hand at the IPL in early April last year before being sidelined with infrapatellar tendinopathy, he finally returned to action during the home ODI series against Australia in September. However, he experienced pain in his knee again after just one game and was sidelined once again.

He was also ruled out of the ODI World Cup in India and has now been ruled out of the SA20 season. Missing Magala will be a huge blow for Sunrisers Eastern Cape as the pacer had played a key role in their title-winning campaign last year. He had picked up 14 wickets.

Overton, on the other hand, joined the franchise last year when he was signed up as their wild card player. The English allrounder recently underwent a surgery on his back.

🚨 Update: Sisanda Magala & Craig Overton are ruled out for the season due to injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery 🙌🏻🧡

Sunrisers Hyderabad announce replacement:

Soon after announcing that both Magala and Overton have been ruled out of SA20 2024, Sunrisers Eastern Cape also announced the replacement for Magala. The reigning champions announced that batting allrounder Patrick Kruger has replaced Magala in their squad.

A new Sunriser is in the town, #OrangeArmy 🧡 🚨 Update: The batting all-rounder replaces the injured Sisanda Magala for the upcoming SA20 season.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be looking to defend their title. They won the inaugural edition last year by beating Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad:

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Bartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Patrick Kruger, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer