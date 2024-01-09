Sachin Tendulkar At No. 3, Only 1 Active Cricketer From Team India As Moeen Ali Reveals Top 5 Indian Players Of All Time

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has included just one active player from the current Indian team in his list of the top five Indian players of all time.

One of the best white-ball allrounders in the world for quite some time now, Moeen Ali has been plying his trade in international cricket since 2014. He made his debut in all the three formats of the game in 2014 itself. The spin-bowling allrounder was a key member of the England team that dominated T20Is and ODIs in recent years. He was also a key member of the Test team.

So far, Moeen Ali has played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 82 T20Is for England. While he has already retired from Tests, he continues to play for England in white-ball formats. The veteran allrounder has scored over 6000 runs in international cricket with the help of 8 centuries and 28 half-centuries. With the ball, he has picked up 360 wickets across formats.

Moeen Ali’s top five Indian cricketers of all time:

In a recent interview, Moeen Ali revealed the name of his top five Indian cricketers of all time. The England star began by picking his IPL captain MS Dhoni as his favourite Indian cricketer of all time. Speaking to Samp Group, he stated that he likes MS Dhoni not only because of his batting and wicketkeeping but also his wicketkeeping.

The 36-year old then picked Virat Kohli and called him one of the best batters of all time. Kohli is also the only active Indian international cricket in Moeen Ali’s list. At number three, he went for Sachin Tendulkar and hailed him as a pioneer of modern-day batting.

Moeen Ali then picked Virender Sehwag, saying that he loved the former India opener’s aggressive batting in nets. At number five, he picked Yuvraj Singh and revealed that his own batting was compared with the Indian great on several occasions.

Watch: