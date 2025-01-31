Sachin Tendulkar is expected to be honored at the BCCI’s annual awards dinner on Saturday in Mumbai. It is unclear whether he will receive the renowned CK Nayudu accolade, but the maestro is widely expected to receive the highest BCCI accolade.

In addition to the nearly insurmountable 200 Tests, Tendulkar represented India in 463 ODIs and one T20I, for a total of 664 international matches. In these games, he has scored over 34 thousand runs (34,357), including 100 international centuries.

Tendulkar, a World Cup winner in 2011, has also received the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian accolade. Few Indian cricketers are more deserving of the accolade than the 51-year-old maestro, who played for his country for 24 years, from 1989 to 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar is likely to join Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar in the CK Nayudu Award winners list.

The BCCI has yet to formally confirm the news, but sources within the organization have told Cricbuzz that Tendulkar will be honored with the lifetime achievement award at the Naman BCCI Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday. Messages to BCCI authorities went unanswered.

Sachin Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to win the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 1998.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar will join an elite list if he wins the CK Nayudu award. Other CK Nayudu Award winners have been Lala Amarnath, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare, KN Prabhu, Hemu Adhikari, Subhash Gupte, MAK Pataudi, BB Nimbalkar, Chandu Borde, Bishan Singh Bedi, S Venkataraghavan, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, Mohinder Amarnath, Salim Durani, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani, Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar, K Srikkanth, and Farookh Engineer.

Ravi Shastri was the last recipient of the award in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is being recognized as the top domestic cricket organization. Last year, Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time.

“Mumbai Cricket Association will be honored with the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments (2023-24) award at the BCCI Annual Awards – Naman 2023-24. This recognition reflects Mumbai’s dominance in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup triumphs, and celebrates the relentless spirit of our players, support staff, and administrators,” the MCA said in a statement.

The BCCI is expected to hold its annual awards ceremony, known as the Naman Awards Ceremony, in Mumbai on February 1. The BCCI will shortly send formal invitations to state organizations, Apex Council members, and award winners.

