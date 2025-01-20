The former legendary India batter, Sachin Tendulkar, was present in the celebration of the 50th year of the Wankhede Stadium, where he looked back at the emotional story of the 200th and final Test of a 24-year-old career. He recalled how he requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange his farewell Test in Mumbai so that his mother could watch him play.

The 199th Test of Sachin Tendulkar took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before the focus turned to the Wankhede. He looked back at the incredible day and all the receptions he got against West Indies as he will always be remembered with the iconic ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chants while speaking on the venue’s 50th anniversary.

He recalled that he went to N. Srinivasan, the BCCI president of that time, and granted him the chance to watch his mother from the ground while playing his last international fixture. Before that, he stated on several occasions that his mother had never seen him play live from the stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar leaks conversation with N. Srinivasan before farewell Test match

Wankhede Stadium hosted Tendulkar’s final Test match from November 14-16. In the longest format, the Blue Brigade won the series thanks to an inning and 126-run victory over the Darren Sammy-led side. The right-handed batter smashed 74 runs in the first innings with the help of 12 boundaries.

Also Read: South Africa Suffers For Anrich Nortje’s Replacement In Champions Trophy 2025!! Fresh Setback For JSK Pacer

Sachin Tendulkar finishes the Test career with the help of 15921 runs in 200 games at an average of 53.78, shouldering on 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries, at the best score of unbeaten 248 runs.

“Before the series was announced, I got in touch with the BCCI and made one request. I asked that I wanted my last match to be held in Mumbai for one reason: I played cricket for so many years—24 years for India and nearly 30 years overall.” The Mumbai-born expressed during the ceremony.

“But my mother had never seen me play. At that time (during the farewell Test), my mother’s health was not good. She could not travel anywhere other than Wankhede to watch me play. I wanted her to see why I have been moving to different places for 24 years. The BCCI very graciously accepted that request.” Sachin Tendulkar highlighted.

The 51-year-old also wondered if the producer of the broadcaster’s tea was trying to hurt him by showing the images of his mother and the other members of his emotional family when he was batting in the middle.

“When I went in to bat on the first day, it was towards the end of play. When I walked out to bat, the West Indies players gave me a lot of respect. The crowd gave me a very good reception. I was a bit emotional. My eyes were tearing up, but I had to focus. I had to bat. But, just before the last over, I saw the big screen at the stadium.” Sachin Tendulkar addressed.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Slams Leaked Dressing Room Talks In BGT 2024-25!! Suggests Gautam Gambhir To Do This

The veteran ended his last international Test series with 84 runs in two innings at an average of 42.

“There was a close-up frame of my mother. She didn’t realize that she was being shown on the big screen. I was wondering if all these shots were necessary because it was the last six balls of the day. I doubted the director of the broadcast had a West Indies passport because I thought he was acting in favor of the West Indies. He was playing with my emotions.” Sachin Tendulkar concluded.