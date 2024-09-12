Sachin Tendulkar, mentor of MI (Mumbai Indians) reportedly wants Rohit Sharma to remain with the team. He also wants MI to retain the core of the franchise including Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

This core group has won numerous IPL titles under Rohit’s guidance, therefore retaining these players is critical to the team’s future success. Tendulkar’s commitment to keeping Rohit in Mumbai emphasizes the value of the outstanding batsman, who has contributed to the team’s past success.

The 37-year-old batter is one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Rohit led the Mumbai Indians to five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

However, a report in CricBlogger has revealed that Lucknow Super Giants have shown interest in trading Rohit Sharma, further complicating the situation. Behind the scenes, Rohit’s displeasure with Mumbai’s decision to replace him as captain with Hardik Pandya has caused internal conflict.

Rohit’s disquiet is said to originate from personal issues with Hardik, which has led to his reluctance to play under Pandya’s leadership. This animosity, combined with the captaincy change, has harmed team morale and contributed to the franchise’s poor performance last season.

Rohit Sharma is reportedly unhappy with Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has expressed discontent with the way the captaincy transition was handled, feeling unfairly marginalized after years of leading the squad to five IPL titles.

His leadership, together with the performances of important players such as Suryakumar and Bumrah, provided the foundation for the Mumbai Indians’ IPL domination. Tendulkar and the Mumbai Indians’ management must now find a method to reconcile Rohit and Hardik’s tense friendship.

MI owners want to keep Rohit, Hardik, Suryakumar, and Bumrah together – four players who have shown themselves in the IPL and on the international stage – but team unity is essential for future success.

The dynamics between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya must be properly regulated. While Rohit remains an important element of the team’s plan, his refusal to continue under Hardik’s leadership adds doubt to the Mumbai Indians’ future.

Cricket relies heavily on team togetherness, and any residual tensions could influence performance, as seen by last season’s troubles.

Despite these hurdles, Tendulkar has a clear vision for the team. He believes in preserving the experienced core that has contributed to Mumbai’s success. If the franchise can resolve its internal conflicts, it may once again be a force to be reckoned with in the following IPL seasons.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Drops Bombshell Before BGT 2024-25

