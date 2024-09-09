One of the magicians with the ball for Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal, feels that India and Pakistan should try to visit each other in the upcoming recent times to start building a new relationship between themselves. The Blue Brigade hasn’t visited their neighbor since the 2008 Asia Cup, while their last bilateral series on that side of the border came in 2006.

Pakistan has made their trip to India twice in the last decade, during the 2016 T20 World Cup and last year’s ODI World Cup, as the last bilateral series between these two countries took place in 2012. There are still doubts over the Rohit Sharma-led side, making their participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Saeed Ajmal, however, believes that both these countries have so much love and respect for each other, as the players always produce exciting games no matter which format and where they have been playing.

Also Read: Krishnappa Gowtham Clears Air Between Virat Kohli And Naveen Ul Haq Fight In IPL 2023

“Even if the India versus Pakistan match happens on the moon, it will be huge. There is a lot of love between India and Pakistan, and we must go to each other’s countries.” The 46-year-old expressed at the GloFans High School Cricket Cup launch, which will take place in Sharjah and Ajman in November.

Saeed Ajmal applauds Jasprit Bumrah for his intelligence with the ball

The Faisalabad-born was one of the greatest spinners of his era, as he used to make it hard for the opponents to score runs against him, while he used to pick up wickets for fun.

Saeed Ajmal finishes being the sixth highest wicket-taker for the national side across formats with 447 wickets in 242 innings at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of around seven overs with the help of 19 five-wicket and three ten-wicket hauls, with a best of 7/55 in an innings.

In the current team of the Green Brigade, the left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has made his name around the world with some of his incredible performances with the ball in hand, winning games for the team in crunch situations, but the last few years haven’t seen him being that lethal with the ball in hand.

The former off-spinner has praised the modern-great pacer of the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah, for the latter’s intelligence in foxing the batters with his fabulous abilities with the ball in hand.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a very intelligent bowler, and intelligence is required with speed.” Saeed Ajmal highlighted the Ahmedabad-born, who is at present India’s tenth-highest wicket-taker with 397 scalps in 226 innings at an average of 21.10 and a strike rate of 33.42, celebrating 12 five-wicket hauls.

Pakistan lost their maiden Test series against Bangladesh a few weeks ago, where their batters failed to show performance with the bat at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Islamabad. The bowlers didn’t get much help off the surface, and the team selection was quite poor from the management, as they included no spinner in the team for the first game.

Also Read: ‘They Cut 2 Frames So That Ball Misses The Stump’- Saeed Ajmal On Sachin Tendulkar Being Given Not Out Via DRS In 2011 WC Semis

It was their fifth defeat in the last ten red-ball games at home, along with their five drawn results, which has put so much pressure on the Shan Masood-led side.

“There is a need to promote long format (Test) cricket. The ones who play the longest format can play any other format.” Saeed Ajmal concluded. Pakistan’s next fixture is the upcoming three-match Test series against England in late autumn.