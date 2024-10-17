Sajid Khan, a Pakistan off-spinner, recorded the best bowling figures at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. He achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and England being played in Multan.

Sajid Khan made a magnificent return to the Test stage, setting a new record at the Multan Cricket Stadium during the ongoing second Test against England.

The 31-year-old had a game-changing effort with the ball, capturing 7 wickets for 111 runs in 26.2 overs against England in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series in Multan.

Sajid Khan’s outstanding performance has surpassed Abrar Ahmed’s previous record at the Multan Cricket Stadium, resulting in the greatest bowling stats at the stadium. Abrar scored 7/114 against England in Multan in 2022.

After spending more than nine months out of the Pakistan Test squad, Sajid Khan’s return was critical, as he nearly single-handedly demolished England’s powerful batting lineup.

His outstanding performances came at a critical time for Pakistan, who were looking to rebound after a crushing defeat in the first Test at Multan by an innings and 47 runs.

Sajid Khan says Joe Root’s dismissal was his dream wicket

Pakistan had elected to use the same surface as the first Test for the second Test, which provided considerable of assistance to the spinners, and Sajid took full advantage of the opportunity. After Pakistan scored 366 runs in the first inning, England cruised to 120/1 in just 23 overs.

Sajid’s magic began when he clean-bowled Ollie Pope (29) with a superb delivery, resulting in a dramatic collapse. The off-spinner went on to take the crucial wickets of Joe Root (34), Ben Duckett (114), and Harry Brook (9) to reduce England to 225/5.

Sajid Khan then easily finished up the tail by grabbing the wickets of Matthew Potts (6) and Shoaib Bashir (9).

Pakistan said that he informed Joe Root, who scored a double ton in the first Test, that he has faced his brother in county cricket, but he is a dream wicket. However, the former England captain scoffed at him, but Sajid had the final laugh when he clean bowled him for his dream wicket.

Sajid Khan said after the end of the day’s play in Lahore: “As soon as Joe Root came to bat, I told him I’ve played against your brother in England, but you are my dream wicket, so he started laughing. But that was my dream and most prized wicket today.”

