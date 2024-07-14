Salman Butt, the ex-Pakistan captain, has issued a stern warning to India to either come to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 or cut off ties completely. This pertains to Indian tennis and baseball teams recently visiting Pakistan for world events.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 and India has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008, when the Mumbai terror attacks happened. Since then, the two teams have only met in ICC and ACC events.

Last year when Pakistan was hosting the Asia Cup, India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan led to the tournament being hosted in a hybrid model with Men in Blue playing their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final, which they won.

While Pakistan has visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the ICC World Cup in 2023, India has been steadfast in refusing to come to Pakistan even for ICC events. The BCCI has repeatedly said that it is up to the Indian government to green light whether they can go to Pakistan or not.

India cannot pick and choose, cut off fully, or come to Pakistan: Salman Butt

However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes it is their right to host the Champions Trophy, and that India, like the other participating teams, must travel to the country.

Butt further mentioned that India’s kabaddi and tennis teams have recently participated in tournaments in Pakistan, claiming that the Indian government cannot pick and choose.

“Pakistan have got the rights to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and it should be held in Pakistan. Like all the other teams, India should also come to Pakistan. Pakistan went to India for the World Cup, so India should also do the same. A lot of things have been said about the relations between the two countries, but India’s kabaddi and tennis teams have visited the same Pakistan. Either you cut off completely, or you try to be normal everywhere. You can’t pick and choose, which they have been doing,” Salman Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Salman Butt suggested that cricket fans in Pakistan want to see the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in their country, with the two India greats boasting a massive fanbase in Pakistan.

“Pakistani fans want to see the Indian players play here. There are many fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Pakistan and even bring their posters during PSL matches, despite knowing that they aren’t part of the league. People want to see these stars play in front of them. I am sure that even in India there are people who are fans of some Pakistani players,” Salman Butt added.

