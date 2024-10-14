Sam Konstas, the teenage batting sensation, has been included in Australia A squad to face India A later this month. The announcement was made on Monday when the national selection panel named a 17-player squad to take on the tourists in two four-day encounters with performances likely to have big ramifications on the summer’s highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sam Konstas, a 19-year-old New South Wales opener, will audition for the opening berth in the Test team. Konstars scored two centuries against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. 21 years after former captain Ricky Ponting, Konstas became the first to do so earlier this month during the Sheffield Shield’s first round.

“We are really excited by this squad, particularly after some of the tremendous performances to start the Sheffield Shield season. As always with Australia A selection we have picked a side we hope can present performances that are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, whilst also rewarding players for strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield. It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket,” George Bailey told Cricket Australia.

Nathan McSweeney will lead Australia. Senior players Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Michael Neser, and others make up this team.

Todd Murphy, who replaced an injured Nathan Lyon on the India tour, is also part of the team. In addition, Bancroft will audition for the available position. He hasn’t played a Test since 2019, and former captain Mark Taylor believes he can make a comeback.

Cooper Connolly, a young 21-year-old all-rounder, is the only player named to both the Australia A and ODI squads for the home series against Pakistan next month. Matt Renshaw, who was also considered a contender for the senior team’s opening berth, is notably absent from the squad.

The ‘A’ squad features six quicks, including Test squad regulars Scott Boland and Michael Neser. Given the short turnaround of only four days between the first match in Mackay and the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it is likely that each fast bowler will only play one of the two games.

Jordan Buckingham, Mark Steketee, and Nathan McAndrew have all previously represented Australia A, while Victoria’s Fergus O’Neill makes his debut with the country’s ‘second XI’.

Australia A squad for India A

Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

Introducing our Australia A four-day squad to take on India A next month at Mackay and the MCG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GCeNMWR4R9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 14, 2024

Australia A v India A:

October 31-November 3: First four-day match, Mackay

November 7-10: Second four-day match, Melbourne

