The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for their upcoming Under-19 multi-format home series against Australia Under-19 in September and October. The breaking news among the 15 members has been the inclusion of the new sensational all-rounder Samit Dravid, who is the son of India’s former batter and head coach, Rahul Dravid.

Mohamed Amaan, a middle-order batter from the Uttar Pradesh side, has been named as the captain of the 50-over team, while Madhya Pradesh’s Soham Patwardhan will lead the 15-members for the four-day games.

Samit Dravid recently played his first senior men’s T20 tournament, the Maharaja T20 Trophy of Karnataka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he was part of the Mysuru Warriors squad. The right-hander had a decent time in the competition, where he smashed 82 runs in seven innings at an average of under 12 and a strike rate of 113.88 with a best score of 33.

Samit Dravid to face Australia U-19 side for 50-over and four-day games

On the day the junior selectors announced the U-19 squad for the Indian side, the Mysuru Warriors are due to play the second semi-final of the tournament.

Earlier at the start of this year, Samit Dravid, at the age of 18, played a significant role in Karnataka’s winning title of the Cooch Behar Trophy, a four-day format for the U-19 players. Samit Dravid smashed 362 runs and grabbed 16 wickets in eight games, including two scalps in the final against Mumbai.

Rahul Dravid helped India win their second title in the recently concluded Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States of America and the West Indies, where they got the better of South Africa in the final of the event, holding their nerve till the last moment. As a head coach, he was pretty close to making India the champions of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, but they slipped to the last stage in the final with the defeat against Australia.

The Blue Brigade is going to play three 50-over games against Australia’s U-19 side in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26, followed by four-day games in Chennai starting on September 30 and October 07.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 schedule

Match Date Venue 1st ODI September 21 Puducherry 2nd ODI September 23 Puducherry 3rd ODI September 26 Puducherry 1st Four-day September 30 to October 3 Chennai 2nd Four-day October 07 to October 10 Chennai

India U-19 50-over squad

Rudra Patel (vc)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohamed Amaan (capt) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (wk) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohammed Enaan (KCA)

India U-19 squad for four-day games

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (vc) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (capt) (MPCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (wk) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohammed Enaan (KCA)