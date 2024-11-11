Sanjay Bangar’s kid, formerly a male known as Aryan, shared the journey of transition to a female and revealed her new name Anaya Bangar on social media.

Nothing speaks more deeply than Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricket player Sanjay Bangar, who shared her experiences with the game with the world throughout the years.

The transgender lady Anaya Bangar, who was originally called Aryan by birth, is a left-handed hitter who excels in the crease. Anaya is thought to have played for Islam Gymkhana, a local cricket team, before moving on to play for Leicestershire’s Hinckley Cricket Club.

Since she lives in Manchester, England, it is assumed that she also plays cricket for an unnamed county club.

Anaya recently posted a now-deleted clip on Instagram detailing her experiences with the sport throughout the years as she changed, including meeting characters like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Her batting prowess was also demonstrated in the same clip, which featured an innings in which she scored 145 runs.

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes harmone replacement surgery. Aryan becomes Anaya! Have a look at Ananya's instagram post!#Cricket #CricketTwitter #SanjayBangar pic.twitter.com/esePJjf4Ua — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) November 10, 2024

Sanjay Bangar’s child Anaya Bangar shares her disappointment at the ECB banning transgender players in women’s cricket

Anaya and many other transgender women face the regrettable fact that both the ICC and the ECB have decided it is unjust to permit them to play women’s cricket.

Regrettably, the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports is still a contentious issue. However, it is important to highlight the unpleasant realities that exist, which surely present transgender individuals with one significant challenge after another.

There are just too many barriers that need to be successfully addressed, including rules regarding the legal age for transitioning and the decisions made by athletic bodies.

Regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatments they may have received, the ICC said in November 2023 that any player who has undergone male puberty or transitioned from male to female will not be permitted to play women’s international cricket.

More recently, the ECB banned transgender women from participating in women’s domestic cricket at the top level starting in 2025.

The ICC at least promised to reconsider its regulation in two years. When its own rules take effect, the ECB has not said if it will conduct a review as well.

Painfully aware of the facts, Anaya had already expressed her anger at the unfairness of the decision in a similar post on her Instagram.

