The wicket-keeper batter of the Indian side, Rishabh Pant, has been facing a lot of criticism after the end of the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), especially after the two unnecessary rash shots that led to his exit in both the innings.

Rishabh Pant wasn’t part of the longest format last year till the first Test in the home season against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where he smashed a comeback century during the second innings of the contest. That offered so much positivity to the fans and the team members of the side, along with the selectors.

When none of the batters were able to stand up before the New Zealand side during their 0-3 whitewash defeat at home, first in the history of Indian cricket, it was the Uttarakhand-born, who ended the series as the leading run-getter with 261 runs in six innings at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of nearly 90 with the help of three half-centuries at the best score of 99.

Without any doubt, Rishabh Pant has been the only consistent member of the side who has been scoring runs for India in the last two years. The left-handed batter has already collected 2847 runs in 42 red-ball encounters at an average of nearly 42 and a strike rate of 73.50, celebrating six centuries and 14 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 159 runs.

“That’s the crux of it”- Sanjay Manjrekar on Rishabh Pant for selection in Sydney

The 27-year-old has been part of nine Tests in 2024, where he drilled 576 runs in 17 innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 73 with the help of three half-centuries and the best score of 109. However, his recent contribution for India in the series down under hasn’t been healthy at all, where he has grabbed 154 runs in seven innings. The mode of dismissals has also been questioned by the captain of the side and the former players.

Rishabh Pant walked with Ravindra Jadeja over overnight batters to begin the third morning session of the MCG Test. The runs were coming comfortably from both ends as the tourists seemed to get some momentum with the bat. But out of nowhere, the Delhi batter tried to reverse scoop Scott Boland for a boundary, but he missed that delivery. He went for the same shot on the very next delivery and this time was caught at deep third man, where the fielder, Nathan Lyon, was stationed for him.

In the second innings, two aggressive batters, Rishabh Pant, and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, had already seen off the second session without losing any wickets, as the blue brigade was chasing to draw the fixture, playing 92 overs. But suddenly, he looked to pull the short ball from Travis Head and was caught at the edge of the boundary line.

“That’s tough. He needs to understand what’s required from him, more than any of us telling him, it’s him understanding and figuring out what’s the right way to go about it. In the past, he has given us so much success doing what he does.” The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed this during the post-match press conference.

Both shots were not required then and received a lot of criticism. However, the former Indian batter, Sanjay Manjrekar, has given his view on Rishabh Pant and has erased all the criticism.

“Rishabh Pant should be criticized only for his failures, rather than how he fails. He averages 42 in Tests with at least three great innings ever played by an Indian! In 42 Tests, he has six hundred & 7 nineties. He is a great player not scoring enough runs & that’s the crux of it.” Manjrekar concluded.