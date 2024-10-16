Sanju Samson, India keeper-batter, has shown a willingness to put his name up for the India Test team as well. This comes after his stunning 47-ball 111 knock for India in the recent T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson has also made himself available for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. The Indian wicketkeeper is a member of the Kerala Team in the event. Notably, he was in the spotlight during the recent series with Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter scored 150 runs in three games, becoming the series’ all-time leading scorer. He smashed a century with an average of 50+ and a strike rate of 205+ over three games, setting a rare T20I record.

Sanju Samson reveals his India Test dream

Sanju Samson is preparing to participate in the Ranji Trophy 2024 for his hometown team Kerala. According to sources, the wicketkeeper batter approached the Kerala Selection Committee to express his wish to play in the series.

He has made himself available for Kerala’s next Ranji match against Karnataka, which is scheduled to begin at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. The match starts on October 18. Kerala Team is a member of Elite Group C in the series and has played one match.

Sanju Samson has already revealed his dream to play Test cricket for India. During a recent conversation with Sportstar, the Kerala batter said he looks forward to Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and wishes to play for India in Tests once.

“My desire is to play Test cricket. Before the Duleep Trophy, the leadership group had told me that they were considering me for red-ball cricket and asked me to take it seriously and play more Ranji Trophy matches”, he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Kerala, led by Sachin Baby, defeated Punjab by eight wickets in their Elite C group opener at Thumba on Monday. Kerala has also added speedster Basil NP to their team, which comprises professional spinners Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, and all-rounder Baba Aparajith.

Sarvate and Aparajith, playing their first FC games for Kerala, were important in the team’s comeback victory over Punjab, taking 13 wickets between them.

