Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has said that the team management can try to fit Sanju Samson at the No. 4 spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 matches.

Rohit Sharma revealed that India’s early qualification to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was a ‘huge relief’ for the Virat Kohli-led team.

From Kohli opening the innings to Shivam Dube replacing Sanju Samson, Rahul Dravid’s Indian side made some intriguing decisions to find a winning formula in Group A matches against Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States of America (USA).

India has one more game left in the group stages and will face Canada on Sunday. The match will be played at Fort Lauderhill in Florida and India might look to tweak its playing XI to give the benched players some game time.

Co-hosts the United States and Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are competing for second place in Group A and a spot in the T20 World Cup’s Super 8.

Might be a case for Sanju Samson at No. 4: Wasim Jaffer

Following India’s excellent win against giant killers USA on Wednesday, former India opener Wasim Jaffer suggested that Samson might be a candidate for the No.4 spot in the Indian lineup.

“There might be a case for Sanju Samson at No. 4. But then Shivam Dube has got just a couple of games and the team management will want to give him a longer run. Whether Samson will play, whether Jaiswal will play, these decisions are something that the team management will need to think about going forward,” Jaffer said on YouTube.

Former India captain Kohli scored his second golden duck, while skipper Rohit fell for three off six balls as the USA reduced India to 39-3 in 7.3 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and Shivam Dube (31*) reignited India’s run chase, adding 67 runs for an unbroken fourth wicket stand.

“You will need to be proactive in the powerplay. You will reach nowhere if you play cautiously on such pitches because the bowler knows he has to bowl on a spot and let the pitch do the rest. We have seen players like Rishabh Pant get rewarded for their bravery and that’s the way you need to play with the powerplay restrictions,” Jaffer added.

