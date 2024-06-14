If reports are to be believed then Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, who are with the Indian squad as traveling reserves, will return home after the USA leg of T20 World Cup 2024 ends. India is set to play its final T20 World Cup 2024 group stage game against Canada on June 15 in Florida.

India has qualified for the Super 8s stage thanks to defeating Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA in their first three games. All of these games were played at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York. India’s final group game will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to pack their bags

Shubman Gill, who is currently with the Indian team as a traveling reserve, will return home after the US leg of the Indian team’s upcoming T20 World Cup matches. One of the reserve pacers, most likely Avesh Khan, may also fly home following the game versus Canada in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 15.

As of Thursday, both players were in Florida, having flown with the club from New York to Fort Lauderdale on a chartered flight Wednesday. The charter was organized for both the India and United States teams following their game on Wednesday afternoon at Nassau County International Stadium in Long Island.

Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed to stay on with the Indian team for the West Indies leg of the tournament

According to the Cricbuzz report, both Gill and Avesh’s trips were limited to the US leg unless the players sustained unanticipated ailments. They flew with the team as traveling reserves because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could not instantly dispatch reinforcements from India to the United States or the Caribbean in the event of a player’s unforeseen injury.

The pair may be asked to stay put if a regular player is hurt during practice on June 14 or in the game the following day. However, the chance of this is unlikely considering the current severe weather in Florida could hamper the World Cup schedule.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad as backup opener and India probably opting for more spin in their Super 8s matches in the Caribbean leg, the Indian team management has reportedly decided to send Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan back home.

Rinku and Khaleel may stay with the squad and go to Bridgetown, Barbados, for India’s first Super 8 game on June 20. The other two Super 8 games will take place in Antigua on June 22 and St. Lucia on June 24.

If India makes it to the semifinals, it will be held in Georgetown, Guyana, on June 27, with the final slated for Bridgetown on June 29.

