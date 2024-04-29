Sanju Samson might have pipped KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the race to be the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad if reports from ESPNCricinfo are to be believed.

The competition for a wicketkeeper berth in India’s T20 World Cup squad is heating up as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 advances. KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Jitesh Sharma are among the five players competing for the wicketkeeper position in the showpiece tournament. There is also a surprising addition to this list: Dinesh Karthik.

All of these players are now representing their franchises in the IPL, and with the 2024 T20 World Cup just over a month away, their performance is being keenly monitored.

KL Rahul, noted for his agility and adaptation across formats, has been in top form for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024. Rahul’s consistent run-scoring abilities and astute wicket-keeping skills have enhanced his case for selection in the T20 World Cup squad, with 378 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 144.27.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who returned to competitive cricket after a layoff owing to injuries received in a vehicle accident, has made an impressive comeback. Pant’s aggressive batting approach and outstanding glovework behind the wickets have resulted in 371 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 160.00, making him a strong contender for the wicket-keeper post.

Sanju Samson likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper

However, as per ESPNCricinfo reports, Sanju Samson is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“Sanju Samson, however, is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper as India needs a spin-hitter to pair with their top three who tend to get stuck against spin. Also, Jitesh Sharma’s form hasn’t been great and KL Rahul has been batting at the top of the order, which is crowded already,” the report in ESPNCricinfo read.

Sanju Samson has continually impressed the Rajasthan Royals with his spectacular batting skills, scoring 385 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 161.08. His ability to speed innings and give stability in the middle order has sparked interest, making him a viable contender for the wicket-keeping position.

The squad is expected to be announced in the first week of May. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

