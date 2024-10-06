The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25, as star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson hasn’t been considered for the first round of the tournament after he was busy with the national side during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which starts in Gwalior on October 06.

Sanju Samson is expected to open the batting for the Indian team in the first 20-over game before they move to Delhi and Hyderabad for the last two encounters. Kerala has announced their 15-member squad for the first round of the tournament, as the reports have claimed that the wicketkeeper would return for the second round of the event.

The second round of the tournament will start on October 18, followed by the third game on October 26, and then the fourth one on November 06. The Indian team will be making a trip to South Africa for four T20I games, which start on November 08.

Sanju Samson to face Karnataka in the second round; Sachin Baby to captain

The whole scenario is the position of Sanju Samson to feature in the second and third rounds of the tournament. He is expected to travel to the Rainbow Nation for the shortest format of the game. In the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, the wicket-keeper batter smashed 196 runs in two games at an impressive average of 49 and a strike rate of around 100.

He ended the tournament with a superb century against India B in the final round at Anantapur. The 29-year-old has smashed 3819 runs in 64 first-class games at an average of under 39 and a strike rate of nearly 60, shouldering on 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries with a best score of 211.

Sanju Samson is expected to miss the first-round game for Kerala against Punjab, which begins on October 11, before they shift their attention towards Karnataka for the second round of the event. Sachin Baby, the former RCB batter, is going to lead the Kerala side.

The left-handed batter has collected 5231 runs in 90 first-class games at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of nearly, thanks to his 14 centuries and 24 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 250 runs. The second game for them will take place at Alur’s KSCA Three Ovals Stadium.

Their opening clash will take place at the St. Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Mohammad Azharuddeen, another RCB batter who has 1165 FC runs in 25 games at an average of under 30, shouldering on seven half-centuries and one century, will look to develop his record.

Baba Aparajith has ended his time in Tamil Nadu and will feature in Kerala now. Basil Thampi and KM Asif will be the two pacers of the side, along with Jalaj Saxena as the premier spin all-rounder. The 37-year-old Indore-born has collected 6694 FC runs in 140 games at an average of around 34, thanks to his 32 half-centuries and 14 centuries, besides picking up 444 wickets at an average of under 26.

In the absence of Sanu Samson for the first round of the Ranji Trophy, these veterans need to step up to provide a flying start to Kerala.

Kerala Squad for First Round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Sachin Baby (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar