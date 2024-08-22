Saud Shakeel, Pakistan Test vice-captain, achieved a huge record in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter made his Test debut for Pakistan against England in December 2022 and has since established himself in the team with solid performances.

Shakeel has made great progress in his Test career, rapidly establishing himself as a formidable force in the cricketing world.

He holds the distinction of becoming the first hitter in Test history to register a half-century in each of his first seven Tests, surpassing legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Basil Butcher. His outstanding performance has been highlighted by a double century of 208 not out at Galle, the best score by a Pakistani in Sri Lanka.

Shakeel has also played 15 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 317 runs at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 89.80 with three half-centuries to his name.

Saud Shakeel equals the record for the fastest Pakistan batter to 1000 Test runs

The first Test of Pakistan’s two-match series against Bangladesh is underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. On Day 1 of the series opener, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and requested the hosts to bat first.

His decision to bowl first proved to be a masterstroke for Bangladesh, as they dismissed three Pakistani hitters for 16 runs in 8.2 overs during the first hour of play on Day 1.

But then Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub added 98 runs for the 4th wicket. But after Saim fell for 56 runs, Mohammad Rizwan joined Shakeel and the duo added more than 100 runs for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, during his amazing knock, Saud Shakeel equaled a 65-year-old record by becoming the joint-fastest Pakistani batter to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket. Playing his 20th innings, Shakeel achieved this milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Shakeel tied the record set by Pakistani cricketer Saeed Ahmed, who scored 1000 runs in 20 innings in 1959. Saeed Ahmed achieved 1000 Test runs for Pakistan in his 11th Test. Saeed accomplished the feat during the Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi from December 4 to 9, 1959.

Fastest to 1000 Test runs for Pakistan

Saud Shakeel – 20 innings

Saeed Ahmed – 20 innings

Sadiq Mohammad – 22 innings

Javed Miandad – 23 innings

Taufeeq Umar – 24 innings

Abid Ali – 24 innings

Abdullah Shafique – 24 innings

Also Read: Piyush Chawla Breaks Silence On Mumbai Indians’ Fiasco During IPL 2024