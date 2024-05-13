Scott Edwards will captain the Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which was announced on May 13, 2024. Veteran all-rounders Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackerman were left out.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) beginning June 1. This is the Dutch national team’s third consecutive ICC competition, following qualification for the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Edwards’ men will begin their campaign against Nepal on Tuesday, June 4, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa are also in this group.

The team will prepare by playing a tri-series at home with Ireland and Scotland from May 18 to 24, before traveling out for their group matches, which begin on June 4 against Nepal.

“We have been able to select a well-balanced” – head coach Ryan Cook

Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and crucial hitter Colin Ackermann were unavailable for selection, but selectors chose the more youthful left-arm spinner Tim Pringle and hard-hitting opener Michael Levitt in their team.

Levitt made headlines with a scorching century against Namibia in a T20I tri-series in Nepal in February, striking 11 fours and 10 sixes in a knock of 135 from just 62 balls.

Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, and Wesley Barresi remain some of their key players.

“We have been able to select a well-balanced team which we are confident will be able to perform in the conditions against the opposition we face in the US and West Indies. All of the players have been training well and have been involved in the recent ProSeries with some exciting performances showing the growing depth and quality in Netherlands cricket. We have managed to perform admirably in the last two World Cups we have participated in and will be determined to rise to the challenges we face ahead to reach the next round of the tournament,” Cook told ICC.

Netherlands T20 World Cup squad:

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh and Wesley Barresi.

Travelling reserve: Kyle Klein

