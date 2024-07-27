The focus of Indian cricket has been on their premier pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had an excellent T20 World Cup 2024 recently in the West Indies and the United States of America. The former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that the Gujarat-born is as skillful as anyone.

Pandya didn’t enjoy a great time during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Mumbai Indians, where he struggled both with the bat and ball. Questions started to arise on whether he would get a chance for the 20-over ICC tournament, but he turned the clock and showed his real value.

Of late in a press conference, India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the decision behind them not appointing Hardik Pandya as the new T20I captain of the team, displaying the latter’s fitness issues.

‘Hardik Pandya hasn’t quite shown…’- Scott Styris

The former Kiwi player Scott Styris compared the skills of Hardik with the current England Test captain and the premier all-rounder of world cricket- Ben Stokes, but felt that the former hadn’t been consistent in his performance.

‘This champion all-rounder has got as many skills as anyone. He’s probably in a similar ability zone as someone like Ben Stokes. He’s got much more talent than that (recent performances).’ Scott Styris expressed to the PTI videos in an interview. ‘He is a phenomenally skilled cricketer. But he hasn’t quite shown it yet as consistently enough for my liking. So just let him get to lead us now by your performance’

‘I think the skills that Indian fans need to see from him now is being available all the time on the field and then delivering those performances with both bat and ball.’ The veteran remarked.

The issue for the former Gujarat Titans captain has been his fitness issues, as his body hasn’t reacted in his favor all the time whenever he has thought of bowling.

‘I want to see him get his body right and be that dominant all-rounder that we know. Bowling is really hard work and he is someone who’s got all the skills and talent.’ The Queensland-born Scott Styris explained during the interaction. ‘I want to see him be that genuine all-rounder and as someone whom you can rely on with both bat and ball, not just the odd over here with the ball and come in with a cameo.’

He also named his favorite all-rounder of the Indian team, whom he expected to play a huge role both with the bat and ball during the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

‘I am a huge fan of Axar Patel. I picked him in my World Cup squad during the IPL. He’s one of those players who always gets in the fight, always gets in the contest.’ The former New Zealand player mentioned. ‘His bad games are pretty good and you can rely on him. That’s why we often see him floating up and down the order.’

The 49-year-old informed his desire for Rinku Singh to be provided more opportunities in the blue brigade. Even after his colorful performances, the left-handed dynamic batter wasn’t selected in the 15-member World Cup squad of India.

‘I would still like to see Rinku come in first. The way he’s performed for India, he hasn’t done anything wrong. Just continue to let him do that role. But then if there’s another opportunity, Axar certainly would be a floater in my team.’ Scott Styris added during the discussion.

He finished by praising the young Indian players for their immense talent, which they have carried throughout the IPL seasons.

‘They won’t have those senior guys around to lean on. But the one thing that we can take away from the IPL is the next wave of Indian batsmen are talented.’ Scott Styris concluded. ‘So, I love the opportunity presenting to some of the younger players.’