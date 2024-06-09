The security services are taking no chances during the high-profile India versus Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The bitter rivals will face off on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Following ISIS’ warning, security precautions at the stadium have been tightened in advance of the match. The threat came from the same extremist group that claimed responsibility for the March attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, which killed at least 143 people.

“The scale and magnitude of the security for this India-Pakistan match will be greater than when we hosted US President Barack Obama a few years ago,” stated Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, as reported by NDTV.

He also confirmed the involvement of officers from Nassau County Police, Suffolk County, New York State, as well as agencies including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and US Customs and Border Protection in the comprehensive security arrangements for the game.

India vs Pakistan clash for ultimate supremacy in Group A of T20 World Cup

The forthcoming game is extremely important for both teams. For Pakistan, it is a must-win game after they lost to the USA in their tournament opener. The USA has won its first two games, including one against Pakistan, therefore there is a chance of an upset in the group. Not long ago, it was assumed that India and Pakistan would comfortably go beyond the group stage.

India began their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Ireland, and a win over Pakistan will almost guarantee their place in the Super 8s. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to the United States, and another loss would significantly reduce their prospects of progressing to the next level.

India T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

