The former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, has given his view on what the future would look like for the senior batters of the Indian side, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, after the tourists’ defeat of 184 runs in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to go 2-1 behind in Sydney.

When India won the opening Test of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 295 runs under the captaincy of the premier pacer of the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah, in the absence of Rohit, who was spending time with his family after the birth of his second child. His form since coming into the series hasn’t taken place at any moment.

The right-handed opening batter of the side has been struggling with form from the last home red-ball series against New Zealand, where he managed 91 runs in six innings with the help of just one half-century on his name. In the ongoing series, the opening batter has cracked only 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20, which puts pressure on his spot in the New Year’s red-ball fixture.

The same could be addressed on the former Test captain of India, Virat Kohli, who didn’t enjoy a healthy time in the home series against the spinners of the Kiwi side, as he could collect only 93 runs in six innings there at an average of 15.50 with the help of one half-century. The right-handed batter started with a century in the second innings of the Perth game but hasn’t looked in solidity since then.

Ravi Shastri drops a bombshell on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement for India

Virat is currently the eighth run-getter of the series in seven innings, having smacked 167 runs at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 53.01 with the help of one century with the help of unbeaten 100 runs. It hasn’t been a great year in the longest format for the veteran.

During the fourth Test in Melbourne, there was so much pressure on both of these seniors of India. In the first innings, Rohit decided to open the batting, which saw KL Rahul, despite his brilliance at the opening position, getting dropped at number three. The new ball from Pat Cummins got high on the captain of India as he was caught at covers before he drove the length ball into the slips in the second innings.

Kohli played sensibly in the first innings as he left a few deliveries outside the off-stump before getting an outside edge into the hands of the wicket-keeper against Scott Boland. In the second innings, the ego came back again as he drove the eighth-stump delivery to get another outside edge into the hands of the keeper.

The former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, has given his view on the future of these two batters in the red-ball format.

“No, I think Virat Kohli will play. Virat will play for some time; forget the way he got out today. I think he will play for 3 or 4 more years. As far as Rohit is concerned, it’s a call. At the top of the order, his footwork isn’t the same. He is probably, at times, a little late in meeting the ball. So it’s his call at the end of the series.” The former Indian spin all-rounder was addressed during an interaction on Star Sports.

“But, having said, this Australian team wants it badly. The captain wants it badly. The determination in his eyes was evident even when he was batting yesterday. He was not going to give it away. This is the mode of dismissal. Rohit Sharma, at his best, that front foot would be closer to the pitch of the ball. There’s a trigger movement, and then the front foot stays planted. So the bat goes at the ball, so you are playing away from the body.” Ravi Shastri concluded.