Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah along with the other two fast bowlers are reportedly blamed by the Pakistan team management for the humiliating 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, August 26. This was the first time Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in Test cricket and the first time Pakistan lost a Test by 10 wickets at home.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Mohammad Rizwan’s 171* and Saud Shakeel’s 141 helped Pakistan score 448/6d in the first innings.

They were confident that they could bowl Bangladesh out cheaply, but Shadman Islam (93), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77), and Mushfiqur Rahim (191) led the team to 565 runs.

Pakistan, down by 117 runs, was expected to bat on the final day and salvage a draw. However, Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets as Pakistan fell for 146 runs. Bangladesh quickly scored 30 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan worried about fast bowlers’ declining pace including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Pakistan had opted to go into the game with an all-pace bowling attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali. The team management received criticism for leaving out Abrar Ahmed and going in with Salman Ali Agha as the lone spinner.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad, who initially bowled at speeds of 145 kmph, have seen their pace drop to around 130 kmph.

As per Cricket Pakistan report, the national team management is dissatisfied with the bowlers’ performance. Both the management and senior players have expressed concern over the declining pace of the fast bowlers. Sources revealed that the team management believes the Pakistani fast bowlers did not take advantage of the grass on the pitch.

Pakistan fielded an all-pace attack at home for the first Test, only the second in 28 years, and lost by 10 wickets. In contrast, Bangladesh had two frontline spinners.

As Pakistan prepares for the second Test, pressure is rising on both the players and the management to recover and win the series. The defeat exposed not only weaknesses in planning but also possible concerns with the team’s relationships.

With fans and analysts alike demanding answers, the spotlight is now squarely on Shan Masood and his leadership.

