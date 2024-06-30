Shaheen Afridi, a Pakistan pacer, took to social media and paid rich tributes to India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This comes after Rohit and Kohli announced T20I retirement post India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win over South Africa in Barbados.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been regular performers in India’s batting lineup across all formats of international cricket. The senior Indian batsmen opted to say their goodbyes following the Indian team’s seven-run triumph in a nail-biting match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, June 29.

The Indian players became emotional when the Men in Blue broke their 11-year ICC trophy drought. India won their second World Cup, the first since winning the first event in 2007. Fans, former cricketers, and current players paid respect to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after their T20 retirements.

Virat Kohli starred with 76 in the final and was named the Player of the Final, while Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to win two T20 World Cup titles.

Shaheen Afridi congratulates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after they retire from T20Is

Virat Kohli retired as the second-highest T20I run-getter, while Rohit Sharma called time as the highest run-getter and most century maker in T20Is.

“This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, and then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never, the last T20 for India wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, and respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high,” Kohli said while accepting the Player of the Match award.

Shaheen Afridi took to Instagram and congratulated Virat Kohli on his memorable career in T20Is.

Then in the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma also confirmed his T20i retirement but said that he’ll continue to play in ODIs and Tests.

Shaheen Afridi extended congratulations to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from the T20 format following Virat Kohli. Afridi shares his on-pitch rivalry with Sharma and has dismissed him multiple times.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Congratulates India For Becoming T20 World Cup Champions

