Shaheen Afridi, ace Pakistan pacer, gave a huge injury scare to the team management after he retired hurt during his team’s match in the ongoing Champions Cup one-day tournament. Shaheen Afridi captains the Lions team and had to leave the field in their clash against Dolphins in Faisalabad.

The brilliant Pakistani pacer has struggled in recent months. Shaheen Afridi grabbed five wickets in four T20 World Cup matches as Pakistan failed to advance past the league stage. He took only two wickets in the opening Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at home.

The 24-year-old bowler was removed from the starting XI for the second Test against Bangladesh. Pakistan, headed by Shan Masood, lost 0-2 to Bangladesh. He is expected to lead the Pakistan Test attack in the upcoming three-Test series against England starting in October this year.

Pakistan is poised to host a three-match Test series against England beginning October 7. The first Test will be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test on October 15-19. The series will culminate with a Test on October 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Watch- Shaheen Afridi suffers knee injury in Champions Cup

With exactly two weeks till Pakistan faces England in the first of three Tests in Multan, ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi damaged his knee during a Champions Cup game on Sunday, September 22.

Shaheen Afridi, who injured his knee during the game against the Dolphins, was forced to bat with his club, the Lions, in difficulty. Although he and Khushdil Shah threatened to perform a miracle, they ultimately failed.

Chasing the score, the Lions needed 100 from the final ten overs but only had four wickets.

Unfortunately, Faheem Ashraf’s delivery hit Shaheen on the left knee, forcing him to retire injured. He returned after the next wicket went in the 45th over, but was spotted laboring to run between the wickets.

Shaheen, on the other hand, remained determined and fought as long as she could. In the 47th over, he hit Mir Hamza for four consecutive sixes. However, the Lions ultimately fell short by 16 runs.

Check here:

Let's be real, there's no pct without shaheen as well. pic.twitter.com/xFEY6GNMq2 — ammar (@isthatammar) September 22, 2024

Champions Cup has seen Shaheen back to his best, with the pacer picking up nine wickets in just four matches. This might see PCB withdrawing Shaheen from the rest of the tournament and asking him to rest and be ready in time for the England Tests.

Also Read: Pakistan To Introduce ‘Strategic Connection Camp’!! Babar Azam And Shan Masood To Attend Workshop