Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistan pacer, might miss the upcoming Bangladesh Test series at home. This was said by Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie. Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh for a series of two Tests at home.

The Pakistan cricket team coach stated that the workload of Pakistani fast bowlers needed to be monitored. He clarified that the test team will be led by Shaan Masood. Pakistan’s camp for the series against Bangladesh will begin in the first week of August.

“Shaheen Afridi has played a lot of cricket. Shaheen Shah Afridi also plays leagues with all three formats,” Gillespie was quoted by Samaa TV.

Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was involved in altercations with coaches and management staff, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

An inquiry is underway to discover why team management, who are responsible for maintaining discipline, did not take action against Shaheen despite his actions, according to media reports.

Shaheen Afridi might miss Bangladesh Tests as he prepares for parenthood

The reason behind Shaheen Afridi possibly missing the Bangladesh Tests is that he and his wife Ansha are set to welcome their first child. Shaheen married Ansha, daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, in February last year in Karachi.

Even though the Nikaah ceremony of the couple was performed in February, the wedding reception was held in September. Pakistan will play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, with the first Test starting from August 21.

“Shaheen can miss Bangladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then,” said Gillespie.

These events come just hours after the cricket board removed Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee following the team’s poor performance and early elimination from the tournament.

Abdul Razzaq sat on both the men’s and women’s selection committees, and Wahab Riaz remained a key presence on the men’s seven-member selection panel despite standing down as its chairman earlier this year.

The PCB stated in an official statement that Razzaq and Wahab’s employment had been terminated. With the dismissal of senior manager Wahab Riaz, the board has also relieved team manager Mansoor Rana of his responsibilities.

Also Read: Former India Selector Names These Four Candidates For Future T20I Captaincy

