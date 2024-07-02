Shaheen Afridi took a brutal dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s statement of surgery required in the Pakistan team after their poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan’s team, led by Babar Azam, suffered a humiliating loss to the USA and then lost a game they should’ve won against India. Though they defeated Ireland and Canada next in the group stage, the rain-washed-out match between the USA and Ireland confirmed their exit from the T20 World Cup before the Super 8s.

This has led to major criticism of the Men in Greenside and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who had announced USD 100,000 each for players if Pakistan won the tournament, later said there would be major changes in the Pakistan team after the T20 World Cup debacle.

“I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery. It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those on the team right now.

Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously we will sit down and take a look at everything,” said Naqvi to the Pakistani media last month.

Naqvi came over to PCB earlier this year and instantly fired Shaheen as T20I captain and reappointed Babar Azam.

Koi Beemar Hogaya: Shaheen Afridi trolls Mohsin Naqvi on his surgery comment

Shaheen took over after Babar resigned down as captain of all formats following last year’s 2023 ODI World Cup. The star pacer led the team in one series, which they lost 4-1 versus New Zealand, before being replaced.

Shaheen Afridi mocked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Mohsin Naqvi for his comments about the Pakistan cricket squad following the 2024 T20 World Cup, in which the Babar Azam-led side was humiliated in the group stage.

The PCB supremo remarked that the team requires severe surgery, but Shaheen spotted the humor and responded hilariously to tease Naqvi. While addressing reporters, Shaheen inquired as to who was ill, eliciting a storm of laughs.

‘Koi Beemar Hogaya (Whose surgery, Is somebody ill?),’ said Shaheen.

G hum sb beemar hain Shaheen, hmain sbko heart surgery ki zroort hai.pic.twitter.com/OuwqVrw0wP — Zahra🇵🇰 (@itsZahra2_0) July 1, 2024

