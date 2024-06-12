The former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has slammed the left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for being too predictable with the new ball during the powerplay, especially in this ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

There was a time when Shaheen Shah Afridi used to come in the first two overs, and used to pick up wickets like it’s his breakfast in the morning. He had made it a habit, which helped Pakistan on many occasions, to get an early breakthrough to never allow the opponents to go off to an aggressive start.

But nowadays, the batter has easily worked on how Shaheen Shah Afridi plans his deliveries, as most of his deliveries have been inswingers which would produce the wickets of the top order orders.

‘The bowling coach should make Shaheen Shah Afridi aware and help to change’- Mohammad Asif

On the penultimate game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Shaheen Shah Afridi again stood at his bowling mark with the new ball as Pakistan looked for a huge vital opening victory of the tournament against Canada.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Virender Sehwag Slams Shakib Al Hasan For His Poor Performance Against South Africa

The left-arm pacer bowled a nice little gift of a full-toss on the pads, to the opener Aaron Johnson, who flicked the ball in front of the square region as the ball raced away to the boundary.

The very next ball, the second ball of the game, was another low in-swinging full toss, as the batter who was already prepared for the kind of delivery just timed it bringing the bat down, and as the ball went with a brisk speed straight of the mid-off region for another boundary.

When he came back for the second over during the last over of the powerplay, he straight away drew the first blood with the wicket of Pargat Singh, with a short ball that was gloved to the slip fielder by the opener.

However, the former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Asif feels that Shaheen Shah Afridi should look to bring more magic in his bowling, by learning new tricks with the new ball, rather than bowling inswingers only.

‘Two boundaries on first two balls. Shaheen Shah Afridi has become too predictable, especially in his first over.’ The former pacer Mohammad Asif expressed using his ‘X’ handle. ‘He did have success on the new ball with his full in swinging ball but now batsmen are ready to hit him boundaries on the same ball.’

The experienced pace bowler has picked up 93 T20I wickets so far in 69 games, at an average of 20.92, and an economy of 7.69, with a best bowling figure of 4/22. When it comes to all the T20s, the 24-year-old has notched up 278 T20 wickets in 194 games at an economy of 7.89.

It was quite surprising to see the pacer not getting enough purchase of the surface in Dallas when they were playing against the United States of America, as Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with figures of 0/33 in four overs.

Also Read: Babar Azam Sheds Light On His Relationship With Shaheen Shah Afridi Amidst The Recent Captaincy Controversy

The reason behind the issue could be his speed, which has come down to 130s, and Pakistan will hope that he gets back into his old rhythm quickly. Asif, however, wants the management and coaches to take care of the premier pacer at this time.

‘The bowling coach should make him aware and help him to change.’- Asif noted on social media.

Pakistan will take on Ireland in their last game on June 16, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.