The former premier all-rounder and captain of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, leaks his chat with the young sensational opening batter of the national side, Saim Ayub, who injured himself during the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. The southpaw had gone through surgery in London, as the PCB has delayed their squad announcement before getting his final fitness status.

Ayub was in terrific touch in the ODI format in 2024 as he smashed 515 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.33, thanks to three centuries and one half-century with the best score of unbeaten 113 runs.

Shahid Afridi has revealed that it would take another four weeks for the batter to start rehabilitation, as he advises Ayub not to rush in getting back in the park.

‘Last night, I discussed with Saim Ayub. I thought of asking about the condition. I called him, and he said that it could take around three weeks before the rehabilitation starts. So, I advised him not to rush into these things. Even if you have any minor issue and you start playing with that, it can get extended to a major problem.” Shahid Afridi expressed in a recent interaction on ‘Sama Podcast.’

“So, you are young now, and you have so much cricket left. Let’s recover yourself, and then you have so much cricket left in you. You are one of those players whose position can’t be snatched by anyone else. Give yourself all the time.” The 44-year-old added in the same discussion.

Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan’s bench strength in Champions Trophy 2025

Shahid Afridi claimed that the bench strength would be coming into the scenario in those circumstances. They would be missing the opening batter, but questions should be raised about their weak back-up batters.

“Undoubtedly the form Saim (Ayub) has been in, we will surely miss him (in the Champions Trophy 2025). But as I always say, the breach strength should be that string that the absence of Shaheen or Babar or Rizwan shouldn’t effect the balance of the side. It can’t be like that they would be missing him (Ayub), and his absence made that problem.” Pakistan’s former leg-spinner highlighted.

The Khyber Agency-born explained that a stable dressing room with proper backup players would always push the national side to keep doing well.

“As I have said previously, there are not many match winners on your side. So all of your players should look to keep on contributing as a team, and that will help in pushing Pakistan to do well and win games.” Shahid Afridi shed light.

The veteran pointed out how the other sides have done a decent job in that aspect, while Pakistan hasn’t been able to find a replacement for Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam yet.

“The reason (behind the fall of the team before any ICC event with one or two injuries) is the lack of bench strength. Why didn’t you prepare the second Shaheen or second Babar? If you have that power, then there is no concern. What about the other teams? If players move away, then a prepared player replaces him and contributes. You have to prepare these sorts of players and put them on the bench.” Shahid Afridi concluded.

Pakistan will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 after taking part in a tri-series at home involving the Kiwis and South Africa.