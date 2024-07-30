Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has blamed the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman- Mohsin Naqvi for the latter claiming that he would be taking further steps on their cricket after suggestions from the advisors.

Even though it’s not confirmed who belongs to that advisory committee, the former and veteran players of the Pakistan side along with their limited-overs coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball coach Jason Gillespie are expected to be part of the team.

The Green Brigade didn’t enjoy a great time in the recent Men’s T20 World in the United States of America (USA), having been knocked out from the group stage of the competition. After this, there have been talks of wholesome changes in the country’s cricket.

‘This is the right time for Mohsin Naqvi to choose one job”- Shahid Afridi

During a media interaction, the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was asked about the actions that would be taken to improve the cricket’s cricketing culture, to which he responded by saying that a few advice would be taken from the former players and the white-ball coach of the national team.

A renowned sports journalist of the country stated that retired allrounder of the side, Shahid Afridi felt that if the PCB chairman would keep on taking suggestions from the former players and the coaches, who are part of the advisory committee, their cricket would never move forward.

‘Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will be able to do nothing if he ran PCB on the suggestions by the advisors because the advisors of Chairman PCB are incompetent and have no knowledge about cricket.’ Shahid Afridi was quoted as tweeted on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) by a famous journalist of Geo News, Arfa Feroz Zake.

The veteran believes that the advisors have no idea of cricket, as he also advised Mohsin Naqvi to choose one job at a time, between the interior minister and chairman of PCB.

“Mohsin Naqvi is the Interior Minister as well as Chairman of PCB. This is the right time for him to choose one job!” Shahid Afridi was quoted as saying by Arfa Zake.

The last six to eight months haven’t been good for the Pakistan side, as they failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup 2023, after which they couldn’t qualify for the semifinal of the Men’s ODI World Cup in India. This was followed by the recent T20 World Cup 2024 disaster, which has put the current limited-overs captain Babar Azam under serious scrutiny.

The whole side has been blamed and criticized by former cricketers and experts around the globe. Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also denied NOCs (No objection clearances) to their captain, the wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, and the two pacers- Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

They are preparing themselves for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, after which they will face England in a three-match series in the longest format of the game. The attention will be on the further developments of their cricket and how they perform in the initial part of the home season.