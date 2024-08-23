Shakib Al Hasan, the legendary Bangladesh all-rounder, has found himself in a lot of trouble after being named in a murder case back in his country. The 37-year-old has been accused of being involved in the murder of Rubel Islam, as the complaint has been lodged by the victim’s father – Rafiqul Islam.

Shakib Al Hasan is a member of the Awami League party headed by Sheikh Hasina and an ex-member of the parliament as well. However, the last few weeks saw tremendous protests in Bangladesh after the Supreme Court upheld the reservations in government jobs and educational institutions for the kin of freedom fighters.

This led to a severe political uprising in the country that resulted in Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country to India and an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus taking over the reins. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s house was also burned by protestors.

And now, according to local media sources, Shakib Al Hasan is accused of being involved in Rubel Islam’s murder, and the victim’s father, Rafiqul Islam, has filed a complaint.

Shakib Al Hasan 28th accused in the murder case including former PM Sheikh Hasina

According to Bangladeshi media, Shakib, who is presently touring Pakistan with his national side, has been accused of the death of a textile industry worker. As reported by Bangladesh News 24, the complaint was lodged in the Adabor Police Station, and the confirmation of it came via Inspector Mohammad Nazrul Islam.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, and 156 other individuals have also been accused in the case.

Shakib was a member of Bangladesh’s now-dissolved parliament, led by Hasina, who was forced to escape the country at the beginning of August due to widespread protests.

Bangladeshis in Dhaka criticized Shakib’s continuing presence in the team, with former Bangladesh Cricket Board member Rafiqul Islam condemning him for being mute while demonstrators perished in clashes with security forces.

He joined the squad in Pakistan last week, having played in the Global T20 League in Canada, where Bangladeshis chanted slogans against him.

