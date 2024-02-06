Shamar Joseph, Josh Hazlewood And Ollie Pope Nominated For January’s ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award

The International Cricket Council announced the nominations for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Awards for January 2024. England batter Ollie Pope, West Indies fast-bowling star Shamar Joseph, and seasoned Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood are among the contenders for the award given their brilliance in the month.

Ollie Pope’s 196-run knock in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test was a game-changer for his team after India had gained a 190-run lead in the first innings. The England vice-captain delivered a spectacular knock on one end, as the other batsmen struggled against India’s formidable spin attack.

His innings helped England amass 420 runs, setting India a 231-run goal to win in Hyderabad, and the batter was gutsy enough to knock the Indian bowlers all over the park in the second innings. Despite the tough subcontinental wicket, Ollie Pope seemed at ease and overpowered the Indian bowlers.

Shamar Joseph made his international debut during the West Indies’ two-match Test series against Australia. The pacer finished as his team’s highest wicket-taker, taking 13 wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.05, including two five-wicket hauls, helping his side pull off a miracle win in Brisbane.

In the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Joseph took seven wickets in the second innings to assist the visiting team win by eight runs in the high-octane clash. He also received the Player of the Series title after the Caribbean team breached the Gabba wall.

The youngster made his debut in competitive cricket through CPL 2023 and followed it up with a maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test in Adelaide, where he dismissed veteran Australian opener Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket.

Josh Hazlewood took the most wickets in Australia’s Test series against the West Indies. In two matches, the fast bowler took 14 wickets at an economy rate of 2.22, including one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul. The 33-year-old was again brilliant in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground, picking up three wickets.

The Right-arm pacer is presently participating in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, in which Australia won the series 3-0. After facing the West Indies, Australia will fly to New Zealand for three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests in Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch.