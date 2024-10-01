Pakistan captain Shan Masood spoke about stats and claimed that Abdullah Shafique has better numbers in Tests than Virat Kohli when compared after 19 matches. Masood’s words came in a press conference ahead of the three-match Test series against England starting on October 6.

Shan, who has been retained as Pakistan’s Test captain for the next series against England, defended Shafique, who was heavily lambasted for his poor batting efforts in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in August and September 2024.

During a recent press conference in Pakistan, Shan responded to a reporter’s question about defending out-of-form players by stating that he has selective stats to back up his claim.

“Have we still not come out of this liking and disliking in the team? We are continuing to give those (inconsistent) players chances… shouldn’t (batsman) Kamran Ghulam be given a chance from now on?… Be it Abdullah Shafique or Saim Ayub, the same set of players are playing in Tests as well as T20Is,” a journalist asked Shan.

Abdullah Shafique has better stats than Virat Kohli after 19 Tests: Shan Masood backs opener to come good

Shan defended his teammate Shafique, contrasting his record to Kohli’s after 19 tests. Kohli, who made his red-ball debut for India in 2011, has 1178 runs in 19 matches at an average of 40.62, while Shafique has 1372 runs in 19 Tests.

“With all due respect, I don’t think your question is accurate… I agree that Pakistan hasn’t played good cricket in 2024, but mixing Tests and T20I stats is not right. Things should be looked at objectively. You talk about stats. The other day I was reading a stat that Abdullah Shafique, who has played 19 Tests, has a better record than Virat Kohli,” Shan said.

Barring a double century against Sri Lanka, Shafique had little to show for his efforts, with 1372 runs at an average of 40.35 in 19 Tests (36 innings). It is worth noting that only three of the 19 Tests have taken place outside of the subcontinent.

In contrast, at the outset of his career, Virta Kohli scored 1178 runs at an average of 40.62 in 32 innings. The great batsman played seven Tests away from home in his first 19 appearances and had already scored a century in Australia.

“When you are making a team, it is the responsibility of the team. Look, the responsibility is mine. I have to take the pain as a leader. Not just mine, but of others as well. Only then something will happen. In the end, I will be happy. If I have backed a player, and God willing, he becomes a very good servant for Pakistan and scores a lot of runs for Pakistan, and if in that process I have to give up my place, I will not regret it. If I am backing the right thing, I will always sleep peacefully. I will live my life peacefully,” he added.

