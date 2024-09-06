Shan Masood is likely to lose his Pakistan Test captaincy as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly looking for a new captain for the upcoming England Test series.

This comes after Shan Masood-led Pakistan team lost 0-2 to Bangladesh at home in the Test series. This was only the second time Pakistan were whitewashed in Tests at home and the first time ever Bangladesh defeated them in a Test match and then in a Test series.

Shan Masood had taken over as Pakistan Test captain from Babar Azam, who was removed as captain of the team from all formats post the ICC World Cup 2023 debacle.

Pakistan lost a 0-3 series against Australia under Shan Masood’s captaincy during the recent visit, with a 360-run defeat in the first Test, a 79-run loss in the second, and an 8-wicket defeat in the third. Masood’s performance was likewise disappointing.

The recent series against Bangladesh piled on the pressure, with Pakistan losing the first Test by ten wickets and the second by six wickets. Masood scored 6 and 14 runs in the first Test, and 57 and 28 runs in the second, for a total of 286 runs at an average of 28 in five matches. Critics, notably former cricketers Ramiz Raja and Basit Ali, have questioned his leadership and batting abilities.

Shan Masood set to lose Pakistan Test captaincy to Mohammad Rizwan

Given Pakistan cricket’s history of leadership upheaval, Shan Masood’s position is naturally under threat. The 34-year-old will strive to keep his job; vice-captain Saud Shakeel’s or Mohammed Rizwan’s ascension to the top role should come as no surprise. Masood’s status in the team appears to be safe for the time being, which may help him keep his captaincy.

Though Saud Shakeel scored a brilliant century in the first Test against Bangladesh, Mohammad Rizwan has better experience as captain, having led brilliantly in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

If a change in captaincy is required, Mohammad Rizwan appears to be the leading candidate. His recent performances have been impressive, and he might become Pakistan’s captain in all forms in the future.

Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB Chairman, has remained in close communication with officials despite his frequent absence from the Gaddafi Stadium due to other engagements. The recent setbacks have profoundly saddened him, and he may make some difficult decisions for the sake of Pakistan cricket. A team and captain’s performance evaluation is scheduled in the next few days.

Despite these problems, head coach Jason Gillespie, who joined the team for the Bangladesh series, has shown confidence in Masood’s talents and may urge him to continue in the post.

Masood has denied any intention of resigning voluntarily and stated a desire to remain managing the team. Masood is the only Pakistani skipper to lose all five of his initial Test matches, ranking among the eight captains worldwide with such a record.

