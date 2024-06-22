Every time the date 19 arrives in a new month, the social media platforms look back at the heart-breaking day in India Cricket when they lost the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, the former opener of the national team, Shikhar Dhawan has reminded India and their fans about that day, when the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to cross the last step in the tournament, with another defeat in the marquee event on November 19, 2023.

‘Man can get over anything, but not 19th November.’ Dhawan posted on his ‘X’ handle, formerly known as Twitter.

India were unbeaten for the whole tournament, with some excellent all-round cricket, before they faced defeat against Australia on the final day. They came into the game, on the back of their fabulous win over New Zealand in the semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: Watch- Marnus Labuschagne Takes A Stunning One-Handed Diving Catch In T20 Blast

India aims revenge to Australia in T20 World Cup 2024

During the ODI World Cup, the opening game of the blue brigade was against Australia too, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where they opted to bowl first on a surface, that was slow under the hot sun and is expected to get better under lights.

They blew away the Pat Cummins-led side for just 199, as the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned with excellent figures of 3/28 in his 10 overs. All the other bowlers chipped in with wickets in the game, as none of the Australian batters could cross the 50-run mark individually.

In reply, India had a very poor start, where they lost their top order for just two runs on the board, and were on the brink of starting the home tournament on the back of a defeat. The need of the hour at that moment was to put up a partnership, and it was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who stabilized the ship.

Both put up a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket before Kohli got out. Rahul stayed till the end, for his beaten 97-run knock to take India home.

During the final of the tournament, India was invited to bowl first, as they lost opener Shubman Gill quite early in the innings. Captain Rohit Sharma nailed a few big shots, but Travis Head’s brilliant fielding was enough to send him back. Again, both Rahul and Kohli put up a stand- this time 67 runs for the fourth wicket, but they kept on losing regular wickets and finally were bundled out for 240.

Australia had a tough start in the chase, losing three wickets for 47 runs. But Head stood tall and went through a few nervy moments, before playing a match-winning knock of 137 runs in 120 balls, to help them secure the trophy with six wickets in hand.

Also Read: Salman Butt Slams Mohammad Hafeez For Revealing Pakistan Dressing Room Incidents

It was not the first time, the Pat Cummins-led side gave India a heart attack, as just six months ago from that event, Australia handed India defeat in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Kennington Oval in London.

Now can they take revenge during the T20 World Cup? Australia are unbeaten in the tournament on the back of their group-stage wins over Namibia, Oman, England, and Scotland, before earning a super-eight win over Bangladesh. On the other hand, India too is in the same state having won against the United States of America, Pakistan, Ireland, and Afghanistan in the Super 8 round.

Both these teams will meet each other on June 24, at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.