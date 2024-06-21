Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne is currently defying gravity in the Vitality T20 Blast as he turns out for Glamorgan. Thanks to his amazing one-handed diving catch against Gloucestershire, he recently made headlines for himself.

In terms of the game, Gloucestershire won in an exciting finish when Josh Shaw hit the match-winning six on the final ball. Despite being 45-5 at one point, skipper Jack Taylor held on with the lower-order hitters to lead his side home.

Miles Hammond, Ben Charlesworth, and Graeme van Buuren were Gloucestershire’s only batters to reach double digits aside from Jack Taylor. The skipper almost went it alone, demonstrating his toughness when his team needed him the most. Taylor scored two fours and five sixes during his knock.

Taylor scored 70 off 48 balls and got run out while trying to farm strike. With 5 runs required on the last ball, Josh Shaw hit a stunning six to finish off the game. Shaw scored a crucial 8* off 2 balls in the end. For Glamorgan, Tim van der Gugten bowled a magnificent spell of 2-8 in four overs.

Marnus Labuschagne flies in the air to take an amazing one-handed catch

Marnus Labuschagne tried his best to give his team the maximum chance to win the match while being brilliant in the field. He showcased his agility and brilliant fielding skills when he took a stunning catch at long-on.

Labuschagne caught the ball during the second innings of Glamorgan’s Vitality T20 Blast match against Gloucestershire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. With Gloucestershire struggling at 45-4 after 9 overs, Glamorgan’s skipper gave the ball to leg-spinner Mason Crane.

Crane produced a loopy leg break on the stumps, which left-hander Ben Charlesworth attempted to hit down the ground. But the mishit didn’t travel very far, and Marnus Labuschagne, storming in from long-on, made a diving one-handed grab to remove the batter.

Here is the video:

Labuschagne couldn’t believe what he had accomplished and dashed to celebrate with his Glamorgan colleagues. His teammates mobbed him because they felt they had witnessed something amazing.

