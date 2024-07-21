Shreyanka Patil, an Indian women’s spinner, has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 after suffering a finger injury. India has played just one match in the tournament thus far, defeating rivals Pakistan in their opening match in Dambulla.

India has a brilliant start to their tournament as they bundled Pakistan out for 108 after being asked to bowl first by opposition captain Nida Dar. Sidra Amin had top-scored with 25 runs, while Tuba Hassan (22) and Fatima Sana (22*) contributed as well. For India, Deepti Sharma took three wickets, while Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shreyanka Patil took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (40) added 85 runs in the first 10 overs, helping India win the match with three wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare.

However, during the match, India suffered a huge setback, as Shreyanka Patil suffered a finger injury. The 21-year-old injured the fourth finger of her left hand while trying to take a catch during Pakistan’s run-chase. Interestingly, Shreyanka had suffered a hairline fracture on the same hand during the WPL 2024 as well.

Meanwhile, Shreyanka came back to bowl and completed 3.2 overs for India. However, the fracture will ensure Patil will miss the rest of the ongoing multi-nation event in Sri Lanka.

The Asian Cricket Council announced that Shreyanka Patil was ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup due to an injury sustained while fielding against Pakistan.

“Shreyanka Patil of India has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Asia Cup after she sustained an injury while fielding during the team’s opening game of the tournament, against Pakistan, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka,” said the ACC in a statement on Saturday.

Tanuja Kanwar named replacement for Shreyanka Patil

Meanwhile, the national selectors of the Women’s team have named left-arm spinner Tanuja Tanwar as Shreyanka Patil’s replacement in the Indian team for the Women’s Asia Cup T20. Kanwar is yet to make her India debut but was impressive while playing for Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants in the WPL last edition.

Kanwar picked 10 scalps to her name from eight games at an economy rate of 7.13 for her franchise.

“In place of her, Tanuja Kanwer will join the team,” the Asian Cricket Council statement added.

🚨 Shreyanka Patil ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 – ACC. Shreyanka fractured the fourth finger of her left hand while fielding. Left arm spinner Tanuja Kanwer will replace her in the India squad. #WomensAsiaCup2024 pic.twitter.com/Njiqobgcsm — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) July 20, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their next match in Dambulla on July 21. A win over the UAE will secure India a semi-final spot.

