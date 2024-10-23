Shreyas Iyer has slammed the media for reporting that he would be missing Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Tripura due to a shoulder injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be unavailable for at least a week, meaning the Indian batter will miss Mumbai’s crucial Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Tripura, which is scheduled to take place at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala from October 26 to 29.

Iyer, who has played seven consecutive multi-day games, recently stressed the importance of listening to his body following the second game of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Regardless of what others thought, the right-handed hitter indicated a need for a break.

Last week, he produced a match-winning 142 against Maharashtra in the second match in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A, helping Mumbai win for the first time this season.

Following his remarkable century against Maharashtra, Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the toll that years of hard play had done on him and hinted at prioritizing his health.

“It feels special, coming back after a very long time. Obviously, I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now, getting a century after a very long time, it’s a great feeling overall. I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but as we say, control the controllables, and my job is to keep performing, and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in best shape.

“Absolutely (the drive is still to play Tests). That’s why I’ve been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out,” Iyer told reporters.

He made it clear that addressing his health is critical for both his own and his team’s futures. His absence will be noted as Mumbai looks to sustain its momentum in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Shreyas Iyer refutes report of him missing Mumbai’s match against Tripura

Following a word that the middle-order batsman will miss the match against Tripura due to a shoulder ailment, social media users began to speculate on the subject. However, Iyer was dissatisfied with the spread of bogus news on the internet and decided to take action.

“Guys seriously let’s do some homework before publishing news,” Shreyas Iyer posted.

Guys seriously let’s do some homework before publishing news — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 23, 2024

After Iyer dispelled the lie about his absence from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match, an apology was issued.

Hey Shreyas, sorry if the news isn't accurate. I've had no intentions to do it. It was published by Cricbuzz. Sorry once again!https://t.co/BZZL98pP3e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2024

