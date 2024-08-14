Shreyas Iyer will be seen in action for Mumbai in the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament 2024 to be held in Tamil Nadu. And Chief Selector of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Sanjay Patil revealed that Shreyas Iyer has shown strong interest in turning out for his domestic team.

The All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 will take place before of the senior men’s domestic cricket season. The event will start on August 15 in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will host this invitational competition, which will take place in four locations.

Sarfaraz Khan will captain Mumbai’s state team in the forthcoming domestic tournament. Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw were excluded from the squad due to county cricket commitments. Suryakumar Yadav has declared that he will play one match in the forthcoming Buchi Babu event.

Shreyas Iyer playing for Mumbai strong message: MCA’s Sanjay Patil

According to Sanjay Patil, head elector of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Shreyas Iyer has shown an interest in competing in the next Buchi Babu Tournament. Patil believes that playing at least one game will send a favorable message to other state teams that Test players are competing in a local league.

Iyer plans to use the chance to prepare for the forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh in September. Other cricketers, like Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai) and Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand), will compete in the Buchi Babu event.

“Shreyas Iyer showed keen interest in playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu tournament. He is eager to play red-ball cricket. Though Shreyas and Surya will be playing only one match, it will be a strong message to other state teams that Test players are also keen to play for Mumbai,” Sanjay Patil told Mid-day.

The Buchi Babu event would give Iyer an ideal opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh in September. Team India will meet Bangladesh in a two-match series, with the first Test taking place in Chennai from September 19 to 23.

“Shreyas Iyer will play for Mumbai team at the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. He will be playing the Mumbai v Jammu & Kashmir match to be played from 27th August 2024 at Coimbatore,” MCA press release said.

Shreyas will focus on the upcoming Test season. The Men in Blue will play 10 Tests between September 2024 and January 2025.

