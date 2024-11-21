Shreyas Iyer will reportedly be the top target of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025 mega auction. This comes after DC parted ways with Rishabh Pant, who had captained the side since IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals are a significant franchise to watch in the IPL 2025 mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. DC will hunt for a new leader after Rishabh Pant’s release. They have retained Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs for the 2025 IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer has a deep link to the Delhi-based franchise. He played seven seasons with the Delhi Capitals before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022. Iyer then led KKR to victory in the IPL 2024 season. However, KKR did not re-sign Iyer for the IPL 2025 season, a move that surprised many.

Iyer began his IPL career with the Capitals, who helped him in his early stages. He was handed the captaincy of the side midway into IPL 2018. Iyer led Delhi to the playoffs in 2019 and then to the finals in 2020, where they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians. Overall, he has 3127 runs in 115 matches, an average of 32.24, and a strike rate of 127.48.

Meanwhile, as per the Khel Now report, DC is planning to go hard after Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2025 mega auction. According to reports, the franchise is ready to re-sign Iyer as captain. According to the report, the GMR Group, which co-owns Delhi Capitals, was heavily involved in the decision to release Pant.

“Delhi Capitals’ co-owners the GMR Group, who are managing the team on a two-year rotational basis now, will bid aggressively for Shreyas Iyer at the mega auction due to their strong relationship with the player,” a source told Khel Now.

The Delhi Capitals are co-owned by the GMR Group and JSW Sports, and their operations rotate every two years. For the 2025-2026 cycle, GMR will manage the men’s IPL team, while JSW will manage the women’s WPL team.

GMR has a great relationship with Shreyas Iyer, having previously guided him to the 2020 IPL final. Meanwhile, JSW preferred Rishabh Pant as captain for 2021 and 2022. With GMR back in control and Pant released, the franchise plans to re-appoint Iyer as captain for next year’s T20 event.

