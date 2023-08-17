Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer could miss out on his spot in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023 as he is not 100 per cent fit to make a return to the Indian side for the continental event, while wicket-keeper KL Rahul is likely to be part of the squad after proving his fitness in the NCA.

According to the reports, the squad announcement of the Asia Cup 2023 has been delayed as the selectors and the team management are still awaiting the clearance of the medical team to finalize the squad for the continental event starting on August 30.

According to the reports in the Times of India, the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be announced on August 20, as the selectors would wait until the last moment to include Shreyas Iyer, provided he is fully fit to be part of the India team whereas, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are likely to make into the India squad for the Asia Cup.

“Rahul is, by and large, fit, and is ‘keeping wickets too, while Shreyas Iyer (operated for a back injury) is not 100 percent.

“Both have taken part in match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and will play a practice match soon. The fitness of the players who have returned from the West Indies will also be assessed by the team and NCA’s physios. Hence the delay in naming the team,” TOI quoted a source saying.

Shreyas Iyer has got the tremendous skillset to play in all three formats of the game, but his biggest strength lies in the 50-over format of the game, as he has taken the spot of the crucial number 4 spot in the Indian team. Though injuries have curtailed his career and the Mumbai batter has shown tremendous capability across formats of the game.

His composure and ability to read the situation can certainly come in handy for the team in difficult situations and the prolific batter has been the highest run-scorer in 2022.

In the 42 games so far, he amassed 1631 runs at an average of 46.6 providing stability in the Indian middle order. He has struck two centuries and 14 half-centuries in 38 innings and could be a vital miss for the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2023.