Since the squad announcement of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the speculation of the Indian side has been around who potentially would take charge of the number three position in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be holding the microphone for the five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

From the batting department of the last BGT squad of 2020/21, there is no experience of Ajinkya Rahane or the regular standing captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the opening game at the Optus Stadium due to paternity leave. Cheteshwar Pujara won’t walk out in the middle to burn out the bowler or take the short pies at his body.

The consistent number three of the Indian side in the last eight to ten months has been Shubman Gill, and he has done a decent job at the spot, with centuries coming off his blade. But he also won’t feature in Perth, having broken his finger while fielding during the three-day match stimulation against the India A side.

Cheteshwar Pujara picks KL Rahul as the new No. 3 for India in BGT 2024-25

The 2018-19 series saw the Saurashtra-born facing over 1200 deliveries across four games and ending the series as the leading run-getter with 521 runs thanks to the three centuries and at an average of 74. In the following series, he faced 928 balls in four games and collected 271 runs. The impact was such that the Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewood, was delighted not to see Pujara’s name in this series.

“I am happy that Cheteshwar Pujara is not here. He is someone who bats time and spends a lot of time at the crease and makes you earn his wicket every time. Has done well in Australia on previous tours.” The New South Wales pacer claimed at the presser two days before the start of the series.

The last red-ball game for the batter came during the final of the WTC 2021-23 against the Pat Cummins-led side at the Kennington Oval in South London. In the recent press room show of Star Sports, he was asked to choose the number three of India Perth.

“I don’t know the batting order, but I would prefer KL Rahul at No. 3. He has the experience to handle the pressure.” Cheteshwar Pujara expressed to News18 Cricket, reckoning that he has heard the reports of Devdutt Padikkal being potentially slotted at number three because the management, looking to place a left-handed batter at that mark.

“I’ve heard that Padikkal might be at No. 3 due to the left-hand, right-hand combination. But I think it will be easier for KL to bat first-down.” The experienced batter told.

Gill has batted at the number three position 25 times in the longest format with the help of 926 runs at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of over 60 with the help of three centuries and as many half-centuries with the best score of unbeaten 119-run knock.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has walked at the spot only five times in the red-ball format, where he has cracked 88 runs in five innings at an average of 17.60 and a strike rate of 63.31 thanks to just one half-century. Even he has opened the batting 75 times, notching 2551 runs at the Test average of 34.95, thanks to seven centuries and 12 half-centuries.

The biggest question for the tourists will be to wonder who could do the damage to Cheteshwar Pujara in the coming BGT 2024/25.