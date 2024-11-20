Shubman Gill, India batter was seen inspecting the pitch at the Optus Perth Stadium ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25). This match will be played on November 22 onwards.

Shubman Gill had taken a catch in the slip cordon during India’s match simulation at the WACA in Perth on November 16 and sustained a hairline fracture to his left thumb. Although it was expected that he would miss the first Test due to that injury, Morkel reported feeling better.

Prospects of Shubman Gill turning out for India for the first Test in Perth were cemented after the batter was seen inspecting the pitch at the Perth Stadium. Reputed media outlet RevSportz revealed images of Shubman checking the pitch. Rishabh Pant was also seen with Gill in the image.

Shubman is out there checking the pitch. https://t.co/0nPZY4Gd47 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 20, 2024

The Indian squad that won the 2020–21 series in Australia included Shubman Gill. Two half-centuries were among the 259 runs the right-handed batter scored at an average of 51.80. Indian supporters are confident in his abilities to succeed against elite Test bowlers in Australian conditions because of his prior performance.

Shubman Gill improving gradually: Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel gave an update on Gill during a news conference, saying the batter is getting better every day. He stated that on the morning of the game, a determination regarding Gill’s availability for the Test would be made. Gill did well in the match simulation, according to Morkel.

“On Shubman Gill, he is improving on a day-by-day basis. We will take a call on the morning of the test. He played well in the match simulation in the build-up. So fingers crossed,” Morkel told reporters.

Devdutt Padikkal asked to stay back as backup batter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India added Karnataka left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal to the squad due to availability concerns for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. During the difficult conditions of the India ‘A’ tour, Padikkal scored 36, 88, 26, and 1 in four innings against Australia ‘A’.

If Gill is unable to make the playing XI for the first Test, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 22 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Padikkal may bat at No. 3.

The selectors also picked opener Abhimanyu Easwaran for Australia, but he struggled in the tour matches, scoring 7, 12, 0, and 17 against Australia ‘A’. It seems India will go with KL Rahul as the opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

