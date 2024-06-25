Shubman Gill will captain the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe in July as the BCCI announced the squad for the 5-T20I tour on June 24, 2024.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel announced a second-string squad as expected given that the first-team players are engaged in the T20 World Cup and have been on the road since IPL 2024. As a result, Shubman Gill has been named the captain for the upcoming series as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have been rested.

BCCI had contacted Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who have previously captained India in T20Is, to know their interest in leading the Indian team on the Zimbabwe tour, but both cited workload issues and declined to travel to Zimbabwe.

This led to the BCCI panel naming Shubman Gill as captain, who was part of India T20 World Cup squad as a reserve, but along with Avesh Khan, returned home after the USA leg.

India will play five T20Is starting July 6 against Zimbabwe and all the games will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Reddy new faces in the India squad led by Shubman Gill

The Indian squad sees multiple IPL 2024 stars being named for the tour with only two players from India’s T20 World Cup squad, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal making the cut.

Several players have received their first call-ups, including Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande. All of the players had excellent performances in the IPL this year and have been recognized for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the series between India and Zimbabwe will take place between July 6 and 14. All games will be played in Harare.

India squad for the Zimbabwe series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2024

Also Read: Irfan Pathan’s Makeup Person Dies After Drowning In Hotel Swimming Pool In West Indies

