Irfan Pathan, the former India cricketer, experienced a tragedy as his makeup person passed away after drowning in a hotel swimming pool in the West Indies. Pathan is in the Caribbean covering the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 for Star Sports, the official broadcaster.

Fayaz Ansari, Pathan’s makeup artist, had traveled with the cricketer to the West Indies for the tournament. The cause of death is unknown at this time, as officials investigate. Irfan Pathan is arranging all of the paperwork involved in bringing Fayaz’s lifeless body back to India.

Irfan Pathan’s makeup artist drowns

The family intends to receive the deceased man’s body in Delhi, and the process is estimated to take three to four days.

Fayaz Ansari is a makeup artist from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Ansari, who hails from Mohalla Qazi Sarai in Nagina Tehsil in Bijnor, relocated to Mumbai approximately 22 years ago. Irfan Pathan began attending his salon for makeup soon after.

Pathan then began taking him along on international travels as well. Fayaz Ansari traveled to the T20 World Cup 2024 as Irfan Pathan’s personal makeup artist.

Fayaz Ansari drowned, according to reports from the West Indies on Friday evening (June 21). Ansari is believed to have drowned while bathing in a hotel swimming pool.

The T20 World Cup nears its conclusion

South Africa and England have already qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. England defeated the USA to book their spot in the knockouts, while South Africa ousted co-hosts West Indies in a thrilling encounter.

Currently, the Super 8 stage is underway, with only two matches remaining. The first of these two matches will be played between India and Australia at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

The match is extremely important since it is a do-or-die game for Australia. Meanwhile, India is nicely positioned but cannot afford a slip-up because they have yet to secure their qualification.

The final Super 8 match will be played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This game is extremely critical because Afghanistan must win in order to advance to the semi-finals. It is a wonderful opportunity for Afghanistan, who upset Australia in their previous match to secure a historic victory.

